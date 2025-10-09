What MSU's Rushers Cannot Afford To Repeat After Nebraska
With a less-than-desirable outcome against the Nebraska Cornhuskers, in which the Michigan State Spartans fell short 38-27, there is much to learn from before facing many volatile teams later in the season.
The offensive line, special teams, and air raid all struggled immensely, but the place the Spartans struggled the least was with their running backs, who overall had a great game that should be hoped for to happen again.
Still looped in with the rest of their team, though, MSU's rushers still made some mistakes and have some things to work on all the same, so what must change before MSU takes on the University of California, Los Angeles Bruins?
Aidan Chiles
- While not a listed running back, the Spartans' starting quarterback, Aidan Chiles, decided to run a multitude of times, 13 to be precise, and he gained a very low total of 23 yards on those carries.
- The offensive line play was not desirable, but he worked with what he had, and he struggled with a 1.8 average yards-per-carry.
- Less than two yards per carry on double-digit rushes is very subpar, not only for Head Coach Jonathan Smith's standards, but for Chiles' standards as well.
- Compared to his last four games, this was most certainly one of his worst games on the ground this season, and aside from his two scores, which could have been attained through the air all the same, there would have been almost nothing to work with in the game.
- Chiles' performance must bounce back on the ground, regardless of the rough O-Line play he had to work with, before he leads the team against the Bruins, but he is not the only one who needs to improve.
Makhi Frazier
- Makhi Frazier did what he does best against the Cornhuskers, and that was being a workhorse for the team.
- However, he did not get far enough on the ground on each attempt to make up for his immense 18 carries, and when combined with the 13 carries from Chiles, plus a small total of 81 yards between the two of them, it was simply not enough to squeak out a victory.
- However, he can increase his numbers; he must take that opportunity, for if he doesn't, the team will struggle the same way they struggled against Nebraska.
It may have just been an overall bad day for the rushing squad compared to their previous match-ups in the 2025 season, but they still played good in a lot of ways, and if they can clean up their messy spots a win against the Bruins becomes much more likely.
