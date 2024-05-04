Michigan State Hosting San Jose State CB Jay'Vion Cole
The Michigan State Spartans continue to weather the storm that was the spring transfer window. Coach Jonathan Smith saw the departure of some key starters and contributors on the defensive side of the ball.
He also suffered losses in the defensive backfield.
Smith has been targeting the defensive backfield this recruiting cycle -- some of his most coveted recruits play safety or cornerback -- but he might will need to utilize the transfer portal as well.
With the Big Ten expanding to add explosive offenses like USC, Oregon and Washington, Smith knows the defensive backfield will be critical to success.
Recently, Kenny Jordan of SpartanMag announced via X, formerly known as Twitter, that San Jose State transfer cornerback Jay'Vion Cole would be visiting East Lansing from May 11 to 13.
Michigan State is among the many schools vying for Cole's talents.
The 5-foot-10, 175-pound cornerback is listed as a three-star transfer, per 247Sports. He is the No. 54 cornerback in the portal, and the No. 477 player.
Last season for the Spartans, Cole was named 2023 All-Mountain West honorable mention. He was named to the Pro Football Focus All-Mountain West team.
Cole registered a career-best 10 pass breakups, along with a team-leading three interceptions. He tallied one sack, three tackles for a loss, and 38 total tackles.
Cole earned an 86.2 PFF grade last season as one of the top cornerbacks in the country.
Before San Jose State, Cole spent a season at Cal Poly. There, Cole had 20 tackles in the 11 games he saw action. He led Cal Poly with four interceptions.
Cole was a two-star recruit at McClymonds High School in Oakland, California. He was the No. 438 player in the state, per 247Sports.
Per 247Sports, Cole has offers from Cincinnati, Miami (Ohio), South Florida, and Jacksonville State. He is visiting Texas and plans to visit Auburn.
Per 247Sports, "Cole was 'arguably the top player available' in the transfer portal approaching the end of the spring transfer-portal window."
Michigan State recently earned a commitment from Arizona State cornerback Ed Woods.
A commitment from Cole would add much-needed depth and talent to Michigan State's cornerback room.
