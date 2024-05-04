Confirmed: Michigan State is set to host San Jose State transfer CB Jayvion Cole next weekend (May 11-13th) he tells me. Going to Texas this Thursday (May 2nd).



Just finished his sophomore season at SJSU and had 10 PBU’s (14th in the country), 3 INTs, 3 TFLs, 1 sack and 38… pic.twitter.com/vCCsdivHQ4