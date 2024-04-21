Michigan State Offers Scholarship to 4-Star WR
Michigan State football and Coach Jonathan Smith continue to secure the best talent they can find for their offense via the transfer portal while continuing to build their defense through mainly recruiting.
Smith and his coaching staff have done a respectable job of finding the talent they realistically have a chance of signing and offering them scholarships to come to East Lansing. However, Smith and his coaching staff will have to do a little better at securing that talent.
MSU football was expected to be active in the transfer portal, and it has again stayed true to that by extending a scholarship offer to a four-star receiver, Jerome Myles. The offer to Myles is significant as the Spartans have seemed to focus most of their recruiting efforts on players ranked as three-star athletes or lower, with a few four-star athletes mixed into their recruiting efforts. This makes sense as the Spartans will likely lose out on most four-star athletes not from the Midwest that they will offer.
After missing out on Jaxon Howard in the transfer portal, a four-star talent from LSU who committed to Minnesota, the Spartans offer Myles of Draper, Utah a scholarship and hope they are able to beat out the Utah Utes, who will make a strong push for Myles like Minnesota did for Howard.
Myles announced Michigan State’s scholarship offer on X, formerly known as Twitter.
“Blessed to receive my 18th offer from MSU Football,” Myles said.
Myles is a four-star receiver in the 2025 recruiting class.
According to 247Sports, Myles is ranked as the second-best player from Utah, the 18th-best wide receiver, and the No. 193 overall prospect in the 2025 recruiting class, respectively. Also, according to the site, MSU is one of many programs offering Myles a scholarship. Including MSU, nearly 20 programs have offered the talented receiver a scholarship.
While Myles is currently projected to sign with the Utes, he has plenty of options. MSU joins schools such as Washington, Arkansas, UCLA, California, Iowa State, Ole Miss, Arizona, BYU, Oklahoma State and Tennessee to offer Myles a scholarship. The Spartans are not the favorites to sign Myles, but anything can happen in college football.
