Former Michigan State WR Tre Mosley Signs With Cincinnati Bengals
Another former Spartan has earned a shot at a spot on an NFL roster.
Michigan State football revealed on Saturday that the Cincinnati Bengals have signed former Spartan wide receiver Tre Mosley.
Mosley will be joining his former Michigan State teammate, quarterback Rocky Lombardi, who actually threw to Mosley at the Spartans' 2024 Pro Day.
The five-year Michigan State wide receiver comes off a 2023 in which he played eight games before suffering an injury that ended his career as a Spartan sooner than expected. Mosley made seven starts, registering 288 yards and two touchdowns on 28 receptions.
That 2023 season followed a 2022 campaign in which Mosley recorded 359 yards and four touchdowns on 35 receptions while starting in eight of his 12 appearances.
Mosley's 35 receptions matched his career-high from the season before (2021) when he posted a career-best 530 receiving yards while tallying three touchdown catches.
Mosley redshirted the season prior (2020) but played in the Spartans' final six games of their 2019 season. In five seasons, Mosley earned four letters.
Entering Michigan State, Mosley was the No.1 ranked wide receiver in the state of michigan by 247Sports, ESPN and Rivals.
Mosley finished his career at Michigan State tied for 17th in program history in career receptions (126), tied for 25th in touchdown receptions (10) and 28th in receiving yards (1,464).
The longtime Spartan receiver was one of 10 participants at Michigan State's Pro Day last month (not including Lombardi). He was joined by defensive end Aaron Brule, offensive lineman J.D. Duplain, tight end Jaylan Franklin, running back Harold Joiner III, defensive back Chester Kimbrough, offensive lineman Nick Samac, the only Spartan from last season's roster to be drafted this year, defensive lineman Jalen Sami, linebacker Jacoby Windmon and defensive end Brandon Wright.
"This is something I was focused on and had circled on my calendar since the ending of the season," Mosley said. "There are people that do know, but there's still people who are still questioning my health. Just being able to go out there and answer all the questions and check all the boxes…This was our combine for the guys who are definitely capable of going to the combine and performing well."
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.