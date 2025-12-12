Ravens vs. Bengals Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 15 (Ravens on Upset Alert?)
The two-team race for first place in the AFC North is heating up. The Pittsburgh Steelers have jumped to the top of the standings, but the Baltimore Ravens can still stay within reach by winning against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 15. Joe Burrow and company won’t make that easy, though.
The Ravens have now lost in back-to-back weeks and have fallen from the top spot in their division after being significant favorites. Lamar Jackson recorded his first passing and rushing touchdowns since early November against the Steelers in Week 14, but the Ravens are still having major problems on offense.
Burrow has torched opposing defenses with 545 passing yards and six passing touchdowns with two picks in his first two games back from injury. Can he replicate his strong showing against Baltimore in Week 13 and sweep the Bengals’ divisional rival?
Here’s our score prediction for the matchup ahead of kickoff.
Ravens vs. Bengals Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Ravens: -2.5 (-108)
- Bengals: +2.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Ravens: -135
- Bengals: +114
Total
- 52.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Baltimore has failed to cover for four consecutive weeks while Cincinnati has won against the spread in three straight contests.
Ravens vs. Bengals Final Score Prediction
Cincinnati has largely been underwhelming this season because it hasn’t had its most important player for the majority of the year.
The Bengals are 2-2 straight up and 3-1 against the spread in games Burrow has started in. Their defense is terrible, but they’ve been able to counteract that weakness by scoring more than 30 points in three of Burrow’s four appearances.
Jackson hasn’t showcased his usual passing prowess or mobility. Baltimore hasn’t scored 30 points in six games and doesn’t appear to be turning things around on offense.
Final Score Prediction: Bengals 28, Ravens 21
Unlock $200 in bonus bets — all without a promo code for DraftKings. Sign up and place a $5 bet. If you win, you will receive $200 in bonus bets instantly.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.