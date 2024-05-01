Could Michigan State be a Destination for Minnesota Transfer Cam Christie
Another talented guard has joined the transfer portal.
Minnesota guard Cam Christie has entered his name in the transfer portal, according to ESPN's Jonathan Givony.
Christie is the brother of former Michigan State men's basketball guard Max Christie and was heavily recruited by the Spartans leading up to his college career.
Perhaps Michigan State coach Tom Izzo can land the young guard this time around. It will be tough, however, as Givony reports "Christie will be listed as 'do not contact.'" For the time being, he is going to focus on preparation for the NBA Draft.
Cam Christie comes off a solid freshman campaign in which he was named to the All-Big Ten Freshman Team. He averaged 11.3 points per game, 3.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists while starting in 26 of 33 games for the Gophers.
Cam Christie posted 12 points, two rebounds and an assist against the Spartans in their first meeting, 19 points, six rebounds and an assist in their second meeting and 11 points, four rebounds, two assists and a steal when he faced Michigan State in the Big Ten Tournament.
If Cam Christie were to enter this year's NBA Draft, he would be following in the footsteps of his brother, who entered the league after just one season at Michigan State.
As a Spartan, Max Christie was also named to the All-Big Ten Freshman Team. He averaged just 9.3 points per game, 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists while shooting 31.7% from deep. He started all 35 games for the Spartans in the 2021-22 season.
Max Christie just finished his second season with the Los Angeles Lakers, who selected him in the second round of the 2022 NBA Draft. He was the last Spartan to be drafted.
As a rookie, Max Christie averaged 3.1 points per game and 1.8 rebounds while averaging 12.5 minutes in 41 games. He made three starts.
This past season, Max Christie averaged 4.2 points per game and 2.1 rebounds while averaging 14.1 minutes in 67 games. He made seven starts.
Max Christie played in nine postseason games last year but none in the Lakers' latest series against the reigning NBA champions, the Denver Nuggets.
