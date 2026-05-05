Ranking All 12 Starting QBs MSU Will Face in 2026

There will be plenty of interesting storylines at the quarterback position for Michigan State during the 2026 season.

MSU, entering its first season with Pat Fitzgerald , is breaking in Alessio Milivojevic as the team's new starting quarterback. Tons of focus will be on how Milivojevic performs already, but barring injury or a surprise decision, the Spartans will end up facing three of their former starters next season. Here are all 12 of the projected starting quarterbacks Michigan State will see in 2026, ranked.

12. John Alan Richter (Toledo)

Dec 30, 2023; Tucson, AZ, USA; Detailed view of a Toledo Rockets helmet during the Arizona Bowl at Arizona Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The season opener might be the lightest assignment right away. Toledo's John Alan Richter seems to be the favorite to start for Toledo this season, and he's the only projected starter MSU faces this season who doesn't already have a full season of starting experience.

Richter's numbers in his limited action are impressive, though. He's gone 63-for-96 (65.6%) through the air in his career, totaling 699 passing yards, seven touchdowns, and just one interception.

11. Noah Kim (Eastern Michigan)

Sep 13, 2025; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Eastern Michigan Eagles quarterback Noah Kim (1) looks to the sideline during the second quarter against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field. | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

Yep, Noah Kim is still playing college football. Next season will be his seventh season overall after starting at Michigan State in 2020. He also had a stint at Coastal Carolina before transferring to Eastern Michigan ahead of the 2025 season.

Kim did pretty well with the Eagles last season. He led the MAC with 2,817 passing yards, also getting 18 touchdown passes to 11 interceptions. He'll be the first of the three former Spartans under center that MSU will face this season in Week 2.

10. Dylan Lonergan (Rutgers)

Nov 29, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; Boston College Eagles quarterback Dylan Lonergan (9) warms up prior to the game against the Syracuse Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome. | Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

Another familiar face is Dylan Lonergan. He didn't play for Michigan State, but he faced the Spartans last season while with Boston College. Lonergan actually torched MSU, going 34-for-45 (75.6%) through the air for 390 yards, four touchdowns, and no picks.

Lonergan struggled more as the season went on, though, and eventually got benched for a few weeks. He's now at Rutgers, which faces MSU in the regular season finale on Nov. 28 in Piscataway.

9. Aidan Chiles (Northwestern)

Michigan State Spartans quarterback Aidan Chiles (2) readies to run a play against the Michigan Wolverines on Oct. 26, 2025. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Besides Michigan, the game against Northwestern on Oct. 17 is the juiciest game on Michigan State's schedule. Fitzgerald faces his old school and program that cast him out, and Aidan Chiles faces his old team.

Chiles never worked out at MSU, but his talent and potential are right there, ready to be harvested. The interesting hire of Chip Kelly to be Northwestern's new OC will make Chiles' final college season even more interesting.

8. Nico Iamaleava (UCLA)

Nov 22, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) the grasp of Washington Huskies linebacker Zach Durfee (5) during the second half at the Rose Bowl. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Next up is former 5-star recruit Nico Iamaleava. Despite a coaching change at UCLA, Iamaleava has remained the team's QB1, it seems. Iamaleava averaged just 6.0 yards per attempt last season, which was the lowest number among full-time starters in the Big Ten last season.

Iamaleava, sort of like Chiles, is still very talented with his legs. Iamaleava added 505 rushing yards and four scores on the ground last season, and that is with sacks sandbagging his stats. Michigan State goes to UCLA and the Rose Bowl on Oct. 24.

7. Katin Houser (Illinois)

Sep 20, 2025; Greenville, North Carolina, USA; East Carolina Pirates quarterback Katin Houser (4) looks on before the game against the Brigham Young Cougars at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. | James Guillory-Imagn Images

Also returning to East Lansing is Katin Houser . He left MSU for East Carolina, where he's spent the last two seasons.

Houser threw for a blistering 3,300 yards (21st in FBS) last season with 19 touchdowns to six picks. He'll come back to Spartan Stadium on Oct. 10 with Illinois for what will be Michigan State's homecoming game.

6. Colton Joseph (Wisconsin)

Sep 13, 2025; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Old Dominion Monarchs quarterback Colton Joseph (1) throws a pass during the first quarter at Lane Stadium. | Brian Bishop-Imagn Images

Making his jump back up to the Power Four level is Old Dominion transfer Colton Joseph, who was last season's Sun Belt Offensive Player of the Year. MSU will see him on Oct. 3 in Madison.

Joseph is a bit of a high-risk, high-reward quarterback. His 10 interceptions were the second-most in the Sun Belt last year, but his 15.2 yards per completion led the Sun Belt and were second in the FBS. Oh yeah, and he added 1,007 yards and 13 touchdowns on the ground.

5. Bryce Underwood (Michigan)

Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood (19) looks to pass the ball during the spring game at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, April 18, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Here at No. 5 is Bryce Underwood. His true freshman season was pretty "meh" for a No. 1 overall recruit, but it was still, after all, a true freshman season. Given the circumstances of Sherrone Moore's firing, I think Kyle Whittingham was a relatively decent hire by the Wolverines, and the hiring of OC Jason Beck, who led the No. 4 offense in the nation last year, only furthers that.

Underwood still has every tool to become elite. I still would take the guys above him for this season, but writing off Underwood after his freshman season is a bit foolish. Michigan State faces UM on Nov. 7 in Ann Arbor.

4. Anthony Colandrea (Nebraska)

Dec 23, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; UNLV Rebels quarterback Anthony Colandrea (10) pitches the ball against the Ohio Bobcats during the second half at the Ford Center at The Star. | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

One new quarterback in the Big Ten that I'm a fan of is UNLV transfer Anthony Colandrea. Nebraska had the commitment of Notre Dame transfer Kenny Minchey for a bit, but I think the Cornhuskers upgraded a bit after Minchey flipped to Kentucky.

Colandrea was the Mountain West Offensive Player of the Year last season, throwing for a conference-best 3,459 passing yards, tossing 23 touchdowns to nine picks. He is also a threat to run, getting another 649 yards on the ground with 10 more scores. MSU hosts Nebraska in its Big Ten opener on Sept. 26.

3. Demond Williams Jr. (Washington)

Dec 13, 2025; Inglewood, CA, USA; Washington Huskies quarterback Demond Williams Jr. (2) sets to pass in the first half of the LA Bowl against the Boise State Broncos at SoFi Stadium. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Getting the bronze is Washington's Demond Williams Jr., who actually tried to transfer out of Seattle for a few days this past offseason before eventually sticking around the Huskies' program.

If Williams had hit the open market, he would've been one of, if not the, most sought-after prospects. He threw for 3,065 yards last year, 25 touchdowns, and eight picks. He then also added 611 yards and six touchdowns on the ground. The Spartans host UW on Nov. 14.

2. C.J. Carr (Notre Dame)

Notre Dame quarterback CJ Carr throws a pass in the second half of a NCAA football game against NC State at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, in South Bend. | MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Painfully enough, the best two quarterbacks Michigan State sees this season are from Michigan. Notre Dame's C.J. Carr, who is some people's preseason Heisman pick, is from Saline, which is just outside Ann Arbor.

Carr was great during his redshirt freshman season with the Fighting Irish. He tossed for 2,741 yards through the air with a great 24:6 touchdown-to-interception ratio. MSU goes to South Bend on Sept. 19 during Week 3.

1. Dante Moore (Oregon)

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) looks to pass against the Indiana Hoosiers during the first half of the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Topping the list is Oregon's Dante Moore, who is from Detroit. Moore could've potentially been a Day 1 or Day 2 pick in this year's QB-thin NFL Draft, but he still opted to stick around with the Ducks.

Last season, Moore threw for 3,565 yards, 30 touchdowns, and 10 picks. PFF has him as the early No. 3 overall prospect in the 2027 NFL Draft. Moore comes to Spartan Stadium on Nov. 21 for Michigan State's Senior Night.

Michigan State's head coach Pat Fitzgerald calls out to players during spring football practice on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images