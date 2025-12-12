Michigan State Freshmen Making Early Impact on the Season

Michigan State basketball is off to a strong start, opening the season 8–1 through its first nine games. While upperclassmen such as Jeremy Fears, Coen Carr, Jaxon Kohler, and Carson Cooper often receive most of the attention, the freshmen have made it clear that they can also play high-level basketball.

Coming into the season, Michigan State held the No. 13–ranked recruiting class in the country and the second-ranked class in the Big Ten, trailing only USC at No. 5. The Spartans brought in two freshmen: Cam Ward from Largo, Washington, D.C., and Jordan Scott from South Lakes, Virginia.

Both players have carved out meaningful roles off the bench. Ward has showcased his physicality and toughness on both ends of the floor, while Scott has demonstrated his defensive effort and an ability to shoot the three, whether off the dribble or in catch-and-shoot situations.

With both freshmen flashing long-term potential, here’s a look at how they’ve progressed so far this season.

Cam Ward

Michigan State's Trey Fort celebrates after Cam Ward's dunk against Arkansas during the second half on Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Coming out of high school, Cam Ward was viewed as a player who checked a lot of boxes but didn’t have one defining strength. Jamie Shaw of On3 noted that Ward is a solid athlete with room to grow as a three-point shooter.

“Ward has a nose for the ball. While he is a good enough athlete, he will need to continue straightening up his jump shot (shot 9.7 percent from three this summer). He can get downhill in the half-court in straight lines and finish through contact."

"Ward is a good rebounder, and his motor and frame allow him to guard at least both forward positions. He is an instinctive area rebounder and a good team defender, especially off the ball and in passing lanes.”

Since arriving at MSU, Ward has proven to be a valuable addition. He has transitioned smoothly into the backup forward role. Ward currently ranks fifth on the team in scoring at 7.9 points per game and led the Spartans with 18 points in their win over then-No. 14 Arkansas.

Jordan Scott

Michigan State's Jordan Scott shoots a free throw against Iowa during the first half on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jordan Scott entered college viewed as more of a long-term project, but he has looked more game-ready than anticipated. Though his statistics don’t jump off the page, his defensive effort is undeniable.

Scott is averaging 3.3 points and 3.0 rebounds per game. His shooting numbers—28.6% from the field and 21% from three—show room for improvement, but he has contributed in key moments.

Against Duke, Scott was the first player off the bench, logging 26 minutes, hitting two threes, and recording a pair of crucial blocks.

In a class full of freshmen projected as future NBA lottery picks, Michigan State may have found two hidden gems who can impact the team not only this season, but in the years to come.

