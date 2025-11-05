MSU’s Strong Season Opener Helps Top-20 Recruit Narrow His Choices
Michigan State basketball target Maximo Adams is now down to his final four schools: Michigan State, North Carolina, Texas, and Kentucky.
Adams is a 6-7 forward out of Sierra Canyon, and is ranked as the 18th best player in the Rivals top 150 rankings in the 2026 class. He is also ranked as the seventh-best small forward and the sixth-ranked player in the state of California.
Michigan State already has two commits and the 24th-ranked recruiting class, according to rivals. Point guard Carlos Medlock Jr, out of Link Academy, was the first commit, and Julius Avent from Bergen Catholic in New Jersey was the second.
Adams Talks Michigan State
Back in Late October, Adams talked with On3’s Jamie Shaw and spoke very positively about the physicality the Spartans play with on the court.
- “They rebound the heck out of the ball. They play with great energy on defense, and it’s just a brotherhood they have. They like that I play with a motor, and my relationship with them is great. They rebound and play hard.” Said Adams.
Maximo Adams the Player
Maximo Adams is a 6-7 200 pound forward who can score on any level. Adams is great at getting downhill and making contested layups. During his time in EYBL playing for Vegas Elite, Adams averaged 21 points per game on 40% shooting.
Adams will always play with a motor and will be doing the little things on the court. Whether it’s diving for a loose ball, or making a simple call out to switch man, that will always get you playing time for Izzo.
- ”I think I’m very versatile,” Adams told Rivals Jamie Shaw. “I can play multiple positions, shoot the three ball, get down in the post and play in the mid post as well. My rebounding has been really good, and my motor. Obviously, I can play multiple positions, so one thing I’m trying to work on is my guard skills. So ball handling, making plays for myself, and making plays for my teammates.”
When talking about what he is looking for in a school, Adams said, “I’m looking for a brotherhood. I want to go to a school where I trust the coach and have a good relationship with the coach. A school where I can just play and feel comfortable. I can fit into any type of playstyle, so I won’t be looking as much at a style. I will look at their plan for me.”
Maximo Adams would be a fantastic player for Michigan State basketball. Being able to score on any level, whether it be down low, having a midrange, and also having a three-point shot, is great to have.
Having a player like that who also can crash the glass, as he averaged over 10 a game during EYBL, and plays good defense, is a player who Izzo would love to have.
Hopefully, as his recruitment heats up and a decision could be announced soon, Adams chooses Michigan State over North Carolina, Kentucky, and Texas.
