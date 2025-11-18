MSU’s Blue Adams Hands Out Numerous New Offers
When looking at Michigan State's record, it's hard to find many positives. After their 3-0 start, things hit rock bottom relatively quickly. At the end of the day, they still have a solid recruiting class on the day, one that cornerbacks coach Blue Adams would love to add to.
Adams will stop at nothing to make sure MSU has the best recruits in the entire nation. It doesn't matter where he needs to go; he's proving that he'll go anywhere to bring in future Spartans.
Class of 2026 CB Malique Harrell
Harrell took to social media to announce that the Spartans' offer was a big one, as it marked his first from a Power 5 school. Even though MSU is at the bottom of the B1G, still searching for its first conference win of the season, it's a big deal for Harrell to receive an offer from them.
The 6'1'' 170-pound cornerback out of St. Petersburg Lakewood High School is one of the players who caught Adams' attention. He spoke with 247Sports Corey Robinson about the offer and how he plans to make the trip to East Lansing soon.
Currently, Harrell also holds offers from the likes of Florida International, Georgia State, Stetson, and Howard. While there would be no issue with Harrell attending any of those schools, especially an in-state one like the Golden Panthers, MSU is a completely different animal and is a huge team to throw an offer his way.
Class of 2026 CB Jayden Flournoy
Staying down south, Adams has set his sights on Texas's Jayden Flournoy. Flournoy stands 6' 182-pounds and currently attends Burleson High School. The three-star cornerback caught Adams' attention and is now in contention to land the former Boise State commit.
Back on November 5, Flournoy announced that he would be decommitting from Boise State. The Broncos failed to keep a three-star player who had been committed to them since June 20, 2025. In the end, he reopened his recruitment to see what other schools were on the market. Ultimately, MSU was one of them.
Adams has made it very clear he'll do whatever it takes to bring players to the Spartans. Michigan State's current Class of 2026 features just three cornerbacks, so adding the likes of Harrell or Flournoy would be massive. Both are soon to be graduating and the clock is ticking on both players who MSU seems to be the odds-on favorite for.
