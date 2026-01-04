MSU Picks Up Portal Commitment from Experienced FCS Safety

Sunday has been a nice string of commitments for Michigan State in the transfer portal.

The fourth of the day has come from Maine safety transfer Devin Vaught, who announced his choice on his Instagram page. Vaught has been an everyday starter for the Black Bears each of the last two seasons. He's intercepted six passes during those last two years, picking off three in both 2024 and 2025.

Michigan State Spartans head football coach Pat Fitzgerald addresses the crowd during a men's basketball game against the Iowa Hawkeyes on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025. Fitzgerald had been formally introduced earlier that day. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Vaught joins transfers UConn OT Ben Murawski , Houston Christian CB Tyran Chappell , and Iowa P Rhys Dakin as the earliest commitments to what will be a giant transfer portal haul for Pat Fitzgerald's Spartans this offseason. A fifth commitment is also anticipated, going off Fitzgerald's social media activity, where he has teased each commitment with a video of a floating Spartan helmet.

MSU's safety room will be going through some changes this offseason. The Spartans are losing Malik Spencer (eligibility) and Armorion Smith (portal), most notably. They are set to get starting free safety Nikai Martinez back for 2026, though.

Analysis of Vaught

Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Jacob Jordan (88) runs after a reception beside Maine Black Bears defensive back Devin Vaught (37) during a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Maine Black Bears at Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024. | BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Across Vaught's three-year career at Maine (redshirt year with three appearances included), he ended up totaling 107 tackles and 15 pass defenses. He got better each year, making 60 tackles in 2025. There are also those aforementioned six career interceptions.

It's tough to gauge what Vaught's role at MSU will be right away, since the Spartans' secondary is still pretty bare. At the very least, though, adding Vaught will provide some good depth to Michigan State's safety room for 2026. That unit will continue to be coached by James Adams.

Vaught ended up receiving a PFF grade of 70.6 for the 2025 season across 708 total defensive snaps. He had a nice mark of 82.9 for run defense, but his coverage grade was down at 63.3. PFF charged Vaught for 20 catches, 287 yards, and four touchdowns.

Transfer Portal Tracker

Michigan State Spartans head football coach Pat Fitzgerald introduces himself to the crowd at a men's basketball game against the Iowa Hawkeyes at the Breslin Center on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Incoming Transfers (4)-

Jan. 4 - UConn OT Ben Murawski (1 year remaining); Jan. 4 - Houston Christian CB Tyran Chappell (3 years remaining); Jan. 4 - Iowa P Rhys Dakin (2 years remaining); Jan. 4 - Maine S Devin Vaught (2 years remaining)

Outgoing Transfers (42) -

Nov. 30 - RB Makhi Frazier (2 years remaining); Dec. 1 - WR Nick Marsh (2 years remaining); Dec. 5 - EDGE Stone Chaney (4 years remaining); Dec. 8 - DB Jeremiah Hughes (2 years remaining); Dec. 8 - S Tracy Revels (2 years remaining); Dec. 8 - OG Gavin Broscious (1 or 2 years remaining); Dec. 9 - OL Rashawn Rogers (4 years remaining); Dec. 10 - DB Justin Denson Jr. (3 years remaining); Dec. 10 - LB Semaj Bridgeman (2 years remaining); Dec. 11 - LB Darius Snow (1 year remaining); Dec. 11 - DB Ade Willie (1 year remaining); Dec. 11 - EDGE Tyler Gillison (1-2 years remaining); Dec. 12 - LS Kaden Schickel (1 year remaining); Dec. 15 - QB Aidan Chiles (1 year remaining); Dec. 15 - LB Marcellius Pulliam (2 years remaining)

Nov 1, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Michigan State Spartans quarterback Aidan Chiles (2) warms up before the game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images | Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

Dec. 16 - WR Grant Calcagno (2 years remaining); Dec. 23 - DB George Mullins (4 years remaining); Dec. 23 - DB Elisha West (3 years remaining); Dec. 27 - TE Michael Masunas (2 years remaining); Dec. 28 - OL Cooper Terpstra (2 years remaining); Dec. 30 - K Martin Connington (3 years remaining); Dec. 31 - WR Evan Boyd (2 years remaining); Dec. 31 - OL Kristian Phillips (1 year remaining); Dec. 31 - EDGE Jalen Thompson (1-2 years remaining); Dec. 31 - WR Chrishon McCray (1 year remaining); Dec. 31 - OL Cole Dellinger (3 years remaining); Dec. 31- TE Wyatt Hook (3 years remaining); Dec. 31 - QB Ryland Jessee (3 years remaining) Dec. 31 - EDGE David Santiago (2 years remaining); Dec. 31 - CB Aydan West (3 years remaining)

Dec. 31 - OL Justin Bell (4 years remaining); Dec. 31 - OL Charlton Luniewski (3 years remaining); Dec. 31 - OL Mercer Luniewski (3 years remaining); Dec. 31 - OL Payton Stewart (3 years remaining); Jan. 1 - OL Ashton Lepo (2 years remaining); Jan. 2 - DT Alex VanSumeren (2 years remaining); Jan. 2 - S Armorion Smith (1 year remaining); Jan. 2 - WR Shawn Foster (2 years remaining); Jan. 2 - CB Chance Rucker (2 years remaining) Jan. 2 - OL Stanton Ramil (2 years remaining); Jan. 2 - LB Aisea Moa (1 year remaining); Jan. 4 - DB Anthony Pinnace III (1 year remaining)