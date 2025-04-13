Will Spartans' McCulloch Shine in Year 2?
The Michigan State Spartans have begun their transfer portal process to round out their roster for next season, but one of their future stars may just already be on the team. Redshirt freshman forward Jesse McCulloch is geared up for a standout season in what will be his first year of action in 2025-26.
McCulloch redshirted this past season, saving a year of eligibility and gaining valuable experience from the bench on one of the better Tom Izzo-coached teams in three decades. He has not announced any sort of transfer portal departure whispers, so expect McCulloch back next year.
The Cleveland, Ohio native was a three-star recruit out of high school, ranked as the No. 5 recruit in the state, per 247Sports. McCulloch chose to join the Spartans over several other top tier programs, including bitter rival, Michigan. He has a tremendously high ceiling as a 6-10, 240-pound center.
With the transfer addition of former FAU forward Kaleb Glenn, McCulloch will work alongside him and senior center Carson Cooper. He will be one of the least experienced players on the floor, but his skill set fits the mold nicely. One redshirt freshman guard in Jeremy Fears Jr. found a major role last year.
With the graduation loss of 7-0 center Szymon Zapala and transfer departure of 6-11 forward Xavier Booker, the Spartans needed to add more size. They did so through the portal with Glenn, but having McCulloch finally stepping on the floor, Michigan State will be one of the largest Big Ten teams.
"The big men [have been] great," McCulloch said last summer. "They've been taking me under their wings, teaching me all the good details and stuff -- how to guard the pick and roll and all those great things. So, it's really been good."
McCulloch and Cooper will be expected to control a large load of the paint work, being assisted by both Glenn and senior forward Jaxon Kohler. For a team that lacked in size compared to many of the other top teams in the nation, the emergence of McCulloch would improve this team drastically.
Make sure to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and join our lively community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.