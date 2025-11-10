Revisiting the Last Time MSU Beat Penn State
The Michigan State Spartans will be coming off their bye week to face the Penn State Nittany Lions, one of their biggest rivals, in the "Battle For The Land Grant" rivalry game.
The two teams have a lot of history with an almost even overall record against each other, 19-18-1 in the Nittany Lions' favor, and to pull off an improbable win streak, MSU must win the Land Grant trophy.
Yet the Spartans' last win against the Nittany Lions was in 2021, so how did they come out victorious in that game and what can MSU try to repeat for success this year?
MSU's 30-27 Win Against Penn State
- If there was any year that MSU pounded the rock, it was in 2021, for they had Kenneth Walker III rush the ball 30 times and he drew 138 yards with a score from those carries.
- His constant rushing, with no fumbles as a bonus, gave MSU much more time with the ball for quarterback Payton Thorne to work over 36 minutes of possession.
- With so much time, Thorne threw for 268 yards and two touchdowns as well as an interception, leading the team to their win.
- This was strongly aided by the defense getting stops when they needed them and getting three sacks in big moments.
What MSU Needs To Repeat This Year
- One thing left unmentioned was that Spartans kicker Matt Coghlin did not miss his only field goal attempt, nor either of his extra point attempts.
- With less than adequate play from 2025 kicker Martin Connington in his last few games, he cannot afford to miss again; their 2021 win could have been a loss if Coghlin had played poorly.
- Aside from special teams, MSU must play clean football, which hopefully QB Alessio Milivojevic can pull off again after his amazing first start against the Minnesota Golden Gophers.
- Whether that be through a shake-up with his top tight ends or by feeding his favorite receivers, he has to keep up his momentum.
- But the clean play must also come from the defense, who although on the upswing as of late still have not performed well enough for the Spartans to get their first Big Ten win of the season.
The Spartans have a lot to live up to when compared to their last victory against Penn State, but they have the chance to pull off a huge win and should they play well fans might get to see a bowl game come to fruiton.
