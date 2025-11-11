MSU Offers Highly Rated JUCO Edge Prospect
Currently ranked as the No. 4 EDGE rusher in JuCO, it comes as no surprise that Michigan State is interested in Darius Wiley. Wiley, a 6'7'' 255-pound defensive star out of Radcliff, KY, picked up an offer after his official visit.
Even though the Spartans didn't play this past weekend, that doesn't mean their recruiting stopped. Head coach Jonathan Smith knows his job is on the line, and he's doing everything in his power to build a strong team heading into next season.
While junior college players aren't always the way to go, things are different with Wiley. The Hutchinson Community College player is a Top 26 JuCo player, according to 247Sports. He is a Top 5 player in the state of Kentucky and could make an immediate impact with MSU.
Michigan State Eyes The Addition Of Darius Wiley
Wiley took to social media to announce that he'd received an offer from the Spartans, tagging head coach Jonathan Smith in the process. Coach Smith was the only person he tagged other than the official Michigan State football account.
To no surprise, MSU liked what they saw when Wiley came to town. He lists himself as a defensive end/EDGE rusher, two premium positions that the Spartans know need improvement. Wiley has had a busy month of November, which already included offers from West Virginia and Arkansas.
Originally, Wiley had been receiving offers from the likes of Marshall, Toledo, Texas State, Sacramento State, and Charlotte, among others. Before West Virginia's offer on Nov 5, Boise State was his biggest offer.
MSU Must Prioritize Defense
Even though a player like Wiley wouldn't have his full years of eligibility, he'd be a crucial addition to a team that's struggled on defense this season.
The Spartans have given up exactly 38 points in a three-game stretch from Oct 4 to Oct 18. Before that, they gave up 45 against USC. In their past two games, they've given up a combined 54 points.
With defense being an issue, it's no surprise that 12 of their 21 recruits in the Class of 2026 are defensive players.
Coach Smith knows this team needs to improve on both sides of the ball, but there isn't a single offense in the country that can reliably score 40+ points a game and make up for their poor defensive efforts. If Wiley becomes a Spartan, it would mark their fifth commitment from an EDGE rusher.
