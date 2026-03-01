MSU Scores Major Win, Predicted to Land WR from Illinois

Michigan State football is continuing to make headway on the recruiting trail.

On Saturday, the Spartans received a crystal ball prediction from Corey Robinson of 247Sports to land East St. Louis (Ill.) wide receiver Ronnie Gomiller . Rivals is currently the only major recruiting service to have a rating for Gomiller. The site has him as a three-star prospect ranked 122nd among receivers and 32nd among players from the state of Illinois.

Michigan State's wide receivers coach Courtney Hawkins looks on during the spring game on Saturday, April 16, 2022, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King / USA TODAY NETWORK

Gomiller is a player where you want the ball in his hands in space. He has a willingness to run that tough slant over the middle into some traffic, but he also has the ability to make some extra stuff happen after the catch by evading would-be tacklers, or just breaking some tackles anyways. Standing at 5-foot-10, it's easy to see Gomiller projecting to become a solid slot receiver at next level.

Something else from Gomiller's film that wide receivers coach Courtney Hawkins probably likes is his willingness to block. This was a reason why MSU (and now Indiana) liked Nick Marsh a lot. "No block no rock" is often the phrase that is used. Gomiller doesn't block like a receiver that is upset that it's not a pass play and therefore he knows he's not getting the ball. He blocks like somebody who knows what his assignment is.

More on Gomiller, 2027 Outlook for MSU

Sep 7, 2024; College Park, Maryland, USA; A detailed view of Michigan State Spartans helmet on the field before the game against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Gomiller has been on Michigan State's radar for some time now. The Spartans first offered Gomiller back in June 2025. It certainly seems like the interest from MSU and Hawkins has been maintained throughout his retainment during the coaching change from Jonathan Smith to Pat Fitzgerald .

A spring visit is reportedly in the works, too. According to 247Sports' Allen Trieu, Gomiller will be visitng East Lansing on March 24 for what will be the fourth of Michigan State's 15 spring football practices.

Michigan State still holds two commitments in its 2027 class so far. The first came from Massillon Washington (Ohio) running back Savior Owens on Jan. 28, which was then followed by MSU landing East Grand Rapids (Mich.) interior offensive lineman Grant Adloff on Jan. 31.

It's going to be a busy couple of months for the Spartans' recruiting efforts, with many different visitors coming in for unofficial visits during those 15 spring practices, with plenty of official visits coming in after that. Fitzgerald's staff has seemed to be moving in a positive direction with some players on the recruiting trail, and the 2027 class appears to have a chance to become a pretty good one.

Michigan State Spartans head football coach Pat Fitzgerald addresses the crowd during a men's basketball game against the Iowa Hawkeyes on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025. Fitzgerald had been formally introduced earlier that day. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

