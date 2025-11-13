MSU Football Zeroes In on 2028’s Top WR
Emiere Lemons has already made a case to be one of the most talented, if not the best, wide receivers in the Midwest. He currently plays for Glenville High School in Cleveland, OH, and Michigan State is the latest team to throw an offer his way.
The Class of 2028 wideout stands 6'3'', 194 pounds. He is currently ranked the No. 25 WR in the Class of '28 and has a real chance to crack the Top 100 recruits by the time his senior season comes around. While it's far too early to tell, MSU landing Lemons would give their offense a huge boost in the years to come.
Michigan State joined the party as the latest team to offer Lemons. Their offer is one of many that have already been thrown his way as top teams have been keeping tabs on the wideout for quite some time.
Michigan State Has Their Work Cut Out For Them
MSU's Corey Robinson notes that Lemons already has "double-digit offers", something that goes to show just how talented he truly is. For a Class of 2028 player to be making waves like this, teams know how crucial he could be to their team in the coming years.
While it's still early, Michigan State needs to be kicking it up a notch. If they want a difference-making wideout on their team in a few years, they'll need to be all gas, no breaks. Some of Lemons' current offers, according to 247Sports, include: Kentucky, Syracuse, Indiana, Maryland, Pittsburgh, and Cincinnati.
Those are the main teams that the Spartans should be worried about, but they're also competing against the likes of Toledo, Miami (OH), Western Michigan, and Kent State. The website lists Kentucky as the team that first threw an offer his way back on June 5, 2024.
MSU's Offense Needs A Spark
Currently, Michigan State is 3-6. They've dropped six straight, something MSU fans don't need a reminder of. That shouldn't influence Lemons one way or another, because there are a million things that could change by the time he graduates.
MSU has struggled to put points on the board this season. Some will blame it on their quarterback play, but others know their lack of weapons isn't helping anyone either.
After this season, the team is hoping that four-star wideout Samson Gash will stay true to his commitment. If not, they immediately lose out on a key player that could've helped turn things around.
