Three Spartans Transfers Who Could Surprise in 2024
Per 247Sports, Michigan State lays claim to the No. 12 transfer class in college football, thanks in large part to a prosperous May that followed an exodus of Spartans in April.
There are plenty of likely standouts in the transfer class -- quarterback Aidan Chiles was one of the top transfers in the country and is already receiving Heisman hype, Wayne Matthews III will be a plug-and-play at linebacker on Day 1, tight end Jack Velling could be the X-factor in the redzone, and offensive lineman Tanner Miller was All-American last season.
But the Spartans have 24 commits in the class -- there will likely be surprise contributors in 2024.
These are the three players who could potentially surprise:
Quindarius Dunnigan, Edge
Dunnigan brings plenty of experience to Michigan State's pass rush -- he previously played with Middle Tennessee for five seasons. Last season, Dunnigan played in 12 games and started in 11 -- leading the team with 10 tackles for loss and finishing first nationally among defensive lineman with eight pass break-ups. He led his team's defensive lineman with an average of 56 snaps per game. Dunnigan was named second-team Conference USA. He was the No. 29 edge rusher in the portal, per 247Sports, and his size could see him fit as a 3-technique in one of defensive coordinator Joe Rossi's fronts.
Jeremiah Hughes, CB
Ed Woods has gotten all the attention in regard to defensive backs, but Hughes has a high ceiling. Hughes was the No. 55 cornerback in the 2023 recruiting class, per 247Sports Composite rankings, and last season at LSU he played in all 13 games, receiving 24 defensive snaps and over 180 snaps on special teams. Hughes played at Bishop Gorman -- an elite high school powerhouse -- and his SEC pedigree could get him some looks in a variety of schemes. Hughes has the size to fit a Big Ten cornerback, 6-foot, 190-pounds.
Kay'Ron Lynch-Adams, RB
Lynch-Adams rushed for 1,157 yards and 11 touchdowns last season for UMass on his way to earning first-team All-Independent honors. For his career with the Minutemen, Lynch-Adams compiled 1,569 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns while averaging 4.4 yards per carry. Lynch-Adams was a good addition for Michigan State after the Spartans lost several running backs to the transfer portal. Lynch-Adams could find himself sharing the workload with Nate Carter, last season's lead rusher.
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
