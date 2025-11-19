MSU's Malcolm Bell on Iowa, Final Games of College Career
Michigan State defensive back Malcolm Bell has been one of the best additions the Spartans made in the transfer portal this offseason. Bell previously played at UConn and has started all but one of MSU's games this season.
Bell is only going to end up spending one season in East Lansing, though, since he's about to complete his final year of eligibility. On Wednesday, he talked about his time at Michigan State and also discussed what he sees from Iowa offensively in what will be his second-to-last college game.
A full video of Bell's press conference can be viewed below.
Watch Malcolm Bell here:
Additionally, a partial transcript of the presser can be read further below.
Transcript
Q: I guess we'll start with the next opponent coming up. What do you guys see from Iowa's offense?
BELL: Oh, they're physical. It's a team that plays with toughness. They come in swinging, so we've got to be sure that we come in swinging and we're ready to go. They run fast, they've got a lot of big guys, guys that can move the ball, so we've got to be sure that we're ready to roll.
Q: When you're playing a team like Iowa that's not known to air it out a ton, how much for you as a defensive back, how much emphasis is being put on you as a tackler?
BELL: I think the whole week, that's all it's about. You know they're going to attack the perimeter, so we've got to make sure that as DBs, we're ready to tackle. They go man-for-man, so everybody, the corners, the DBs, if we want to do well this week, somebody's going to play a big role in the tackling game.
Q: And I guess, shedding blocks, what have you seen on film from their wide receivers?
BELL: Oh, they block hard. Yeah, they're some hard blockers. The team in general is a hard-working team, so anything that you do, you're going to have to do it... in that game, it's going to be hard, because they don't let it go easily.
Q: What have you seen from a guy like Aydan West? He's getting some good run lately, and I'm curious of what you've seen from his development over the course of the year.
BELL: I think he's getting better every week. He's a young guy, so there's a lot to improve still, but it's still nice to see him grow every week.
