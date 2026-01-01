Simplifying Michigan State's Portal Chaos from New Year's Eve

So... a lot happened on Wednesday.

Not one, not two, not three... and so on... but 13 different Michigan State players announced plans to enter the transfer portal on New Year's Eve. That drove the total number of Spartans who will be seeking other options all the way up to 34.

As for all the players who left on Wednesday, here is a little bit of information on every single one and some analysis on the impact is has on the program.

Biggest Losses

WR Chrishon McCray

One huge loss was wide receiver Chrishon McCray , who was MSU's third-leading receiver this past season and would have been the Spartans' top returning receiver if he chose to return. With McCray now set to exit the program after just one season, the six players from the 2025 season for Michigan State are all now leaving.

Instantly, wide receiver is going to be one of the top priorities for MSU in the transfer portal. There is a very good chance MSU's top two wideouts next seasons were at other programs this past fall.

CB Aydan West

Losing West is also a gut punch to Michigan State's secondary next year. Despite being just a true freshman, West started four games at corner for the Spartans in 2025, including the final three games of the season.

Just like the wide receiving corps, the cornerbacks will be pretty much brand new for MSU next year, as well. The Spartans are also losing Malcolm Bell and Joshua Eaton to an exhaustion of eligibility, as well as nickelback Ade Willie.

EDGE Jalen Thompson

Perhaps the most experienced player to enter the portal is Jalen Thompson , who has been a starter for MSU over all three seasons he's been in East Lansing. This past year, Thompson had 30 total tackles, 6.5 TFLs, and 2.5 sacks.

He ended up being Michigan State's leading sack-getter in a three-way tie, and the one with the most tackles for loss. Pass rush has been an issue for the Spartans for a while now, and it will also have to be addressed in the portal.

EDGE David Santiago

Another loss to the team's pass rush is David Santiago . He was not a starter, but was someone who regularly saw the field all season long. Santiago began his career at Air Force before transferring to Michigan State last offseason.

OL Kristian Phillips

Several offensive linemen entered the portal on Wednesday, the most notable of whom was Kristian Phillips . He made four starts for the Spartans this past season and had been part of the program for four seasons.

WR Evan Boyd

A receiver who seemed like somebody with the potential for a larger role was Evan Boyd . He, too, decided to enter the portal on Wednesday. Boyd was a backup this past season, only catching three passes for 54 yards, but he had been a prime contributor at Central Michigan before transferring to MSU last offseason. Boyd is an East Lansing native as well.

Other Departures

OL Payton Stewart

One of the several depth pieces on Michigan State's offensive line to enter the portal is Payton Stewart. He did not see game action in two years with the program.

OLs Charlton and Mercer Luniewski

A pair of twins also entered the portal on the offensive line. Mercer Luniewski made six total appearances this past season, while Charlton got into one game during the 2024 season.

OL Cole Dellinger

The former four-star recruit has not appeared in a game in three seasons with the program, which is partially due to injury. Dellinger is from Clarkston, Mich.

OL Justin Bell

Rounding out the offensive line departures from Wednesday is Justin Bell. He was a true freshman this year and did not see the field.

QB Ryland Jessee

One of Michigan State's backup quarterbacks is also looking to play elsewhere. There really was no realistic path for Jessee to play at MSU, with him being behind Alessio Milivojevic, Leo Hannan, and potentially Kayd Coffman on next year's depth chart.

TE Wyatt Hook

Another member of the offense who is departing is tight end Wyatt Hook. He played special teams for MSU on the back half of the year after redshirting as a true freshman.

