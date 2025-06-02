Michigan State Spartans Insider on What Happened With Alan Haller
Michigan State has found its replacement for Alan Haller, as former Georgia Tech athletic director and institute vice president J Batt has filled the void as Michigan State's athletic director.
The university found the fundraiser it had been looking for and will now seek to turn things around by funding name, image and likeness (NIL).
While Haller served his role admirably, it was time for Michigan State to get with the times and catch up with this new era of college athletics, which now revolves heavily around NIL.
On this episode of the Michigan State Spartans Insider Podcast, our Hondo S. Carpenter Sr. and Jonathan Schopp break down why the university went a different direction with its athletic director, as well as what football coach Jonathan Smith needs to be successful in his second year at the helm.
You can watch the episode below:
Michigan State president Kevin M. Guskiewicz announced on May 1 that Haller would be departing.
"This is a pivotal time for college athletics, where innovation, effective communications and community engagement are more important than ever," Guskiewicz said in his statement.
"Our next athletic director will lead one of the nation's more storied athletic programs, home to 23 varsity sports, a passionate fan base, a long legacy of academic and athletic excellence and, most importantly, an ambitious future."
The following day, Blanchard & Walker, PLLC, would release a statement from Haller, one in which he said farewell to the Spartan community while also giving some brief insight into where thing may have taken a turn.
"To the Spartan community,
"I have been deeply humbled by the outpouring of support I've received over the past 24 hours—from family, friends, colleagues, students, alumni, and donors. Your messages and calls have meant more than I can express.
"Throughout my career, I have consistently spoken up when I believed something was not right—always guided by a commitment to protect students and uphold the best interests of the University. At times, those decisions have not aligned with individuals in positions of significant influence.
"Although I am deeply saddened to be leaving the University, I am proud of my record and the lasting impact of my work. As I continue to process this decision, I want to express my heartfelt gratitude to the Spartan community for their unwavering support.
"Serving as Vice President and Director of Athletics at Michigan State University has been one of the greatest honors of my life. For 32 years, I have been a Spartan—first as a student-athlete in track and football, then as a Police Officer, and later in various leadership roles within Spartan Athletics.
"To the student-athletes: THANK YOU for allowing me the privilege of serving as your athletic director. It has been an incredible journey—and yes, it has been FUN! Supporting your success has never been just a job; it was my responsibility and my joy to help create an environment where you could thrive and become the best version of yourselves.
"I am deeply grateful to my colleagues who stood alongside me. Together, we navigated some of the most difficult challenges in our history and celebrated some of our most meaningful victories. Leading Spartan Athletics through both has been a highlight of my professional life.
"My parents taught me that our actions should always be motivated by love. Serving this University and this community has been, for me, an act of love.
"I remain a proud Spartan. Goodbye Michigan State.
"Always and forever — Go Green!"
