Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Predictions for Rays-Orioles, Yankees-Royals, and More)

It's time to strap in and enjoy today's loaded MLB slate. Not only is every team scheduled to play, but we also have a plethora of afternoon games for us to bet on.

Let's dive into my top three bets for today's action, including an afternoon showdown between the Seattle Mariners and Athletics.

Best MLB Bets Today

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Athletics +112 vs. Mariners

Rays -108 vs. Orioles

Yankees -1.5 (+105) vs. Royals

Mariners vs. Athletics Prediction

The Mariners' offense has been terrible against left-handed pitchers this season. Their OPS drops from .734 against right-handed pitchers to .607 against left-handed pitchers, which is the third-lowest OPS in all of baseball against lefties.

Tonight, they'll take on a lefty in Jeffrey Springs of the Athletics. He has kept this Mariners lineup to a batting average of .197 throughout his career.

That alone is enough for me to back the Athletics as home underdogs.

Pick: Athletics +112

Rays vs. Orioles Prediction

The Rays are 34-18 and continue to only get better. They're well ahead of the Orioles in terms of wrRC+ over the past 30 days at 101, compared to the O's at 93. Steven Matz gets the start for the Rays tonight, and he has been impressive so far this season, sporting a 3.70 ERA and a 1.113 WHIP across his first eight starts.

I'm surprised we can get the Rays at -108 to beat the 25-30 Orioles.

Pick: Rays -108

Yankees vs. Royals Prediction

This is a game between one of the best and one of the worst offenses in baseball in recent weeks. The Yankees lead all of baseball in wRC+ over the past 30 days at 121, while the Royals rank 27th in wRC+ in that same time frame at 84.

To make matters worse for the Royals tonight, they're rolling with Noah Cameron tonight, a lefty with a 4.72 ERA. No team has been more effective against left-handed pitchers than the Yankees, who have an OPS of .815 and a wRC+ of 128 when facing lefties.

The Yankees beat the Royals 15-1 last night, and while it won't be as big a beatdown tonight, I still expect the Yankees to cruise to a win.

Pick: Yankees -1.5 (+105)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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You can check out all of Iain's bets here!