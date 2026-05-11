MSU's J Batt Eyeing Several Spartan Stadium Transformations

J Batt is hoping that Spartan Stadium looks a lot different in a handful of years.

On Friday, Batt, Michigan State's athletic director , and president Kevin Guskiewicz both spoke at the Detroit Economic Club. One topic that came up was the upcoming renovations to MSU football's home.

Michigan State Director of Athletics J Batt watches a play against Western Michigan form the sideline during the second half at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Friday, August 29, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"What I would tell you is we're still in the design phase," Batt said. "So, working with architects at Populous, and our construction group, Barton Malow. The reality is, if all goes as planned, we'll be in a freshly renovated Spartan Stadium by the fall of 2029."

Worth noting here is that Batt says that MSU will not temporarily move away from its home confines. He said it might be a similar situation to Penn State this past season.

Other Details, Next Steps

A rendering of proposed Spartan Stadium renovations that Michigan State AD J Batt hopes will be completed by the 2029 season. | Courtesy of Michigan State Athletics

As the above rendering suggests, the upcoming renovations might reduce Spartan Stadium's capacity from its current 74,866. MSU doesn't routinely sell out the stadium anymore, after all (though the mediocre-at-best football in recent years hasn't helped). Only the rivalry game against Michigan was at capacity last season.

The upper deck on the east side of the stadium could be converted into premium seating and suites. Most college stadiums, especially century-old ones like Spartan Stadium, were not built with those in mind. But in an era where donor support matters more than ever with NIL, athletic departments have to open additional revenue streams.

Another rendering of what a new suite at Spartan Stadium could look like in the future. | Courtesy of Michigan State Athletics

"The answer to today's live sports, live entertainment environment: it's not more seats, it's better seats," Batt said. "So, creating differentiated, premium seating experiences across the stadium --- and there's a huge variability of what that means --- it's probably the biggest part of the renovations.

Michigan State's head coach Pat Fitzgerald calls out to players during spring football practice on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Potential Naming Rights

Spartan Stadium still officially being named just "Spartan Stadium" in 2029 would also be a bit surprising. Both the official field and the stadium itself offer MSU the chance to generate additional revenue. For example, Indiana is getting $2.5 million per year for the next two decades to simply go by "Merchants Bank Field at Memorial Stadium," rather than just "Memorial Stadium."

It can go further than that. Jersey patches are now allowed under NCAA rules, too. LSU has already jumped on it with an energy company in a deal that will give its athletic department millions of dollars for a relatively non-invasive patch.

Michigan State's Athletic Director J Batt, center, talks with former football coach Mark Dantonio before the football game against Western Michigan on Friday, Aug. 29, 2025, in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"What I would tell you is we are open for business," Batt said when asked if he'll sell the naming rights to Spartan Stadium. "Whether it's jersey patches, field logos, floor logos in Breslin..."

"We are actively having conversations with the companies and businesses here in the room about, 'How do we do that?' It comes back to being forward-thinking and creating new opportunities for revenue."

Sep 7, 2024; College Park, Maryland, USA; A detailed view of Michigan State Spartans helmet on the field before the game against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images