Skip to main content
SI

Mariners vs. A’s Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Wednesday, May 27

Iain MacMillan|
The Athletics are home underdogs against the Mariners on Wednesday afternoon.
The Athletics are home underdogs against the Mariners on Wednesday afternoon. | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

In this story:

AthleticsSeattle Mariners

The Seattle Mariners had a chance to take over the lead in the AL West by sweeping the Athletics in their three-game series, and now they can do exactly that with one more win against their divisional rival this afternoon.

The Mariners beat the Athletics by scored of 9-2 and 4-1 in the first two games of the series. Can they complete the sweep tonight? Let's find out what the oddsmakers think.

Mariners vs. Athletics Odds, Run Line, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Run Line

  • Mariners -1.5 (+132)
  • Athletics +1.5 (-160)

Moneyline

  • Mariners -126
  • Athletics +108

Total

  • OVER 9 (-110)
  • UNDER 9 (-110)

Mariners vs. Athletics Probable Pitchers

  • Seattle: Logan Gilbert, RHP (2-4, 4.04 ERA)
  • Athletics: Jeffrey Springs, LHP (3-5, 4.11 ERA)

Mariners vs. Athletics How to Watch

  • Date: Wednesday, May 27
  • Time: 3:05 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Sutter Health Park
  • How to Watch (TV): NBCSCA, Mariners.TV
  • Mariners record: 27-29
  • Athletics record: 27-28

Mariners vs. Athletics Best MLB Prop Bet

Cole Young has struggled against left-handed pitchers this season. His batting average drops from .256 against eighties to .200 against lefties. He'll face a lefty in Jeffrey Springs of the Athletics tonight. Young is 0-of-2 against Springs in his career, and he was held without a hit against the A's last night.

Mariners vs. Athletics Prediction and Pick

In today's edition of Walk-Off Wagers, I broke down why I'm betting the Athletics as home underdogs:

The Mariners' offense has been terrible against left-handed pitchers this season. Their OPS drops from .734 against right-handed pitchers to .607 against left-handed pitchers, which is the third-lowest OPS in all of baseball against lefties.

Tonight, they'll take on a lefty in Jeffrey Springs of the Athletics. He has kept this Mariners lineup to a batting average of .197 throughout his career.

That alone is enough for me to back the Athletics as home underdogs.

Pick: Athletics +108 via FanDuel

Follow Iain on X and Instagram

Claim the FanDuel Sportsbook promo code offer to get $150 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins. Simply sign up, make a deposit and bet $5. If that first bet wins, you get $250 in bonus bets.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

You can check out all of Iain's bets here!

Add us as a preferred source on Google

Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations

Published | Modified
Iain MacMillan
IAIN MACMILLAN

Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.

Share on XFollow iainmacbets
Home/Betting