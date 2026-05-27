Mariners vs. A’s Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Wednesday, May 27

The Seattle Mariners had a chance to take over the lead in the AL West by sweeping the Athletics in their three-game series, and now they can do exactly that with one more win against their divisional rival this afternoon.

The Mariners beat the Athletics by scored of 9-2 and 4-1 in the first two games of the series. Can they complete the sweep tonight? Let's find out what the oddsmakers think.

Mariners vs. Athletics Odds, Run Line, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Run Line

Mariners -1.5 (+132)

Athletics +1.5 (-160)

Moneyline

Mariners -126

Athletics +108

Total

OVER 9 (-110)

UNDER 9 (-110)

Mariners vs. Athletics Probable Pitchers

Seattle: Logan Gilbert, RHP (2-4, 4.04 ERA)

Athletics: Jeffrey Springs, LHP (3-5, 4.11 ERA)

Mariners vs. Athletics How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, May 27

Time: 3:05 p.m. ET

Venue: Sutter Health Park

How to Watch (TV): NBCSCA, Mariners.TV

Mariners record: 27-29

Athletics record: 27-28

Mariners vs. Athletics Best MLB Prop Bet

Cole Young UNDER 0.5 Hits (+134) via DraftKings

Cole Young has struggled against left-handed pitchers this season. His batting average drops from .256 against eighties to .200 against lefties. He'll face a lefty in Jeffrey Springs of the Athletics tonight. Young is 0-of-2 against Springs in his career, and he was held without a hit against the A's last night.

Mariners vs. Athletics Prediction and Pick

In today's edition of Walk-Off Wagers, I broke down why I'm betting the Athletics as home underdogs:

The Mariners' offense has been terrible against left-handed pitchers this season. Their OPS drops from .734 against right-handed pitchers to .607 against left-handed pitchers, which is the third-lowest OPS in all of baseball against lefties.

Tonight, they'll take on a lefty in Jeffrey Springs of the Athletics. He has kept this Mariners lineup to a batting average of .197 throughout his career.

That alone is enough for me to back the Athletics as home underdogs.

Pick: Athletics +108 via FanDuel

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