Mariners vs. A’s Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Wednesday, May 27
In this story:
The Seattle Mariners had a chance to take over the lead in the AL West by sweeping the Athletics in their three-game series, and now they can do exactly that with one more win against their divisional rival this afternoon.
The Mariners beat the Athletics by scored of 9-2 and 4-1 in the first two games of the series. Can they complete the sweep tonight? Let's find out what the oddsmakers think.
Mariners vs. Athletics Odds, Run Line, and Total
Run Line
- Mariners -1.5 (+132)
- Athletics +1.5 (-160)
Moneyline
- Mariners -126
- Athletics +108
Total
- OVER 9 (-110)
- UNDER 9 (-110)
Mariners vs. Athletics Probable Pitchers
- Seattle: Logan Gilbert, RHP (2-4, 4.04 ERA)
- Athletics: Jeffrey Springs, LHP (3-5, 4.11 ERA)
Mariners vs. Athletics How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, May 27
- Time: 3:05 p.m. ET
- Venue: Sutter Health Park
- How to Watch (TV): NBCSCA, Mariners.TV
- Mariners record: 27-29
- Athletics record: 27-28
Mariners vs. Athletics Best MLB Prop Bet
- Cole Young UNDER 0.5 Hits (+134) via DraftKings
Cole Young has struggled against left-handed pitchers this season. His batting average drops from .256 against eighties to .200 against lefties. He'll face a lefty in Jeffrey Springs of the Athletics tonight. Young is 0-of-2 against Springs in his career, and he was held without a hit against the A's last night.
Mariners vs. Athletics Prediction and Pick
In today's edition of Walk-Off Wagers, I broke down why I'm betting the Athletics as home underdogs:
The Mariners' offense has been terrible against left-handed pitchers this season. Their OPS drops from .734 against right-handed pitchers to .607 against left-handed pitchers, which is the third-lowest OPS in all of baseball against lefties.
Tonight, they'll take on a lefty in Jeffrey Springs of the Athletics. He has kept this Mariners lineup to a batting average of .197 throughout his career.
That alone is enough for me to back the Athletics as home underdogs.
Pick: Athletics +108 via FanDuel
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Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.Follow iainmacbets