MSU Pushing to Flip Four-Star Syracuse Commit
Offers continue to pour in for four-star athlete Tristin Hughes. Michigan State's offer is the latest as the Spartans are looking to flip Syracuse's top four-star prospect. Hughes, who is in the Class of 2027, committed to the Orange on Sept 9.
MSU's offer came roughly two months to the date after his commitment. Head coach Jonathan Smith sent safeties coach James Adams to Hughes High School, Rocky River, to extend the offer. It's one of three that Hughes has received since committing to Syracuse.
The Spartans join Purdue and Maryland, coincidentally both Big Ten teams, to offer since he pledged his commitment. Knowing Hughes doesn't graduate until 2027, there's still plenty of time for him to change course and push Syracuse to the side.
MSU's Pursuit Of Hughes
Hughes may be a case of another quality player committing too soon. While he thought that Syracuse would provide him with the best college experience, it's clear that plenty of other teams remain interested in his abilities. Hughes, who's listed as an athlete, had 1,377 all-purpose yards in his junior season.
The majority of his yards came in the air as Hughes finished with 898 receiving yards. He added 292 on the ground as he crossed the goal line 20 times this season. If those offensive numbers weren't impressive enough, he finished with three interceptions and 36 tackles.
On November 3, Hughes was recognized as the offensive player of the week. He had five carries for 44 yards with 11 receptions for 102 yards. He finished the game with three touchdowns, but also added nine tackles (one tackle for loss) and forced a fumble. Clearly, it's no surprise that the Spartans are interested.
The Road To 2027
Rocky River, OH, isn't too far from Spartan Stadium, but it's still far enough that Adams's presence at the game to extend an offer should mean a lot to Hughes. MSU is doing everything it can to prioritize the four-star recruit who 247Sports lists as a Top 400 player in the Class of '27. Seeing as he plays both sides of the ball, it's incredibly difficult to rank a player of his caliber.
To no surprise, Michigan State doesn't yet have anyone committed in their Class of 2027. Hughes is a key name to watch in their pursuit of a stellar class, something they need as it's clear a rebuild is on the way with their current record.
