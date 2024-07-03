2025 3-Star ATH, Michigan State Recruit to Announce Decision Soon
Coach Jonathan Smith and his coaching staff hope to string together consecutive successful months on the recruiting trail for Michigan State’s football program. June saw Coach Smith and Michigan State add nine recruits to their 2025 recruiting class after only having five total commits to the class entering June.
With the conclusion of June, a month that was filled with many scholarship offers in addition to the nine commits to the 2025 recruiting class, Smith and his coaching staff are still waiting to hear from many more recruits in July. They may hear back from one of those recruits next week.
Three-star athlete Bryson Williams will announce his decision on July 11. The Orchard Lake, Michigan native announced on X, formerly known as Twitter, that his decision is on the way.
Smith and his coaching staff have prioritized talented players from Michigan, which are two boxes Williams undoubtedly checks. His talent and being from Michigan make him one of the most critical players on Michigan State’s wish list.
According to the 247Sports Composite rankings, Williams is the 73rd-best athlete in the 2025 recruiting class. The site’s composite rankings list Williams as the 18th-best player from Michigan and the 937th-best overall prospect in the 2025 recruiting class. Williams is a talented player who would help significantly improve Michigan State’s 2025 recruiting class.
Williams is a coveted player who holds offers from more than 20 schools nationwide, including Pittsburgh, Kansas, Harvard and Rice. While all the schools Williams is considering are respectable options, Michigan State arguably has the best chance of getting Williams to the next level.
Smith and his coaching staff are quickly trying to turn Michigan State’s football program around. They will need a strong presence in the transfer portal and on the recruiting trail to do that. So far, Smith and his coaching staff have successfully navigated the transfer portal.
Suppose they can put together a season that shows even marginal progress and have another strong showing in the transfer portal next offseason, plus a solid 2025 and 2026 recruiting class. In that case, anything is possible for Michigan State’s program moving forward.
