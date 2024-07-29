2025 3-Star LB Visited Michigan State This Past Weekend
Three-star linebacker Di’Mari Malone announced his commitment to Michigan State earlier this offseason.
It was a significant signing for Coach Jonathan Smith and Michigan State, as the linebacker is among the most talented players in their 2025 recruiting class. Malone is expected to be a significant contributor to Michigan State in the future and will likely be an asset to the football program on and off the field.
Malone had the chance to make an early impact on Michigan State football as he attended this past weekend’s Spartan Dawg Con event in East Lansing. The Macomb, Michigan native announced earlier this week he’d be attending the three-day event. Spartan Dawg Con is an event that Michigan State’s football program has held for the last three seasons and will host again this season.
The event brings together multiple eras of Michigan State football as former players, current players, 2024 commits, and Michigan State prospects in future recruiting classes convene in East Lansing to help strengthen the football program’s connection with its players. A few days before the event, the talented linebacker announced his plan to participate on X, formerly known as Twitter.
Malone committed to Michigan State earlier in the offseason and is one of Coach Smith and Michigan State’s top 2025 recruits. According to 247Sports, Malone is ranked the 72nd-best linebacker in the 2025 recruiting class and the eighth-best player from Michigan in the 2025 recruiting class. His attendance at the Spartan Dawg Con event will likely influence potential recruits’ decision to join him at Michigan State, as he will be a vital part of the football program’s turnaround.
Malone is one of many three-star players that Coach Smith built Michigan State’s 2025 recruiting class around. While many players in Michigan State’s 2026 and 2027 recruiting classes have been four-star athletes, Coach Smith and Michigan State will undoubtedly depend on Malone and the 2025 recruiting class, filled with many three-star athletes, to help jumpstart Michigan State football’s rebuild. Malone’s presence at Spartan Dawg Con was a positive sign for a proud football program attempting to return to college football's national stage.
Time will tell if he and his future teammates will be able to help Coach Smith bring success back to the program.
