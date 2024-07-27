2026 4-Star Offensive Tackle from Detroit Set to Visit Michigan State
Michigan State’s football program has hosted Spartan Dawg Con since 2021 and will do so again this offseason. This event gathers former Michigan State players, 2024 commits, and recruiting targets in future recruiting classes to strengthen the bond between the program's past, present, and future. With Michigan State football under the leadership of a new coaching staff, this year’s Spartan Dawg Con event is a little more meaningful than the previous ones the program has hosted.
As Coach Jonathan Smith forges ahead with his goal of rebuilding Michigan State’s football program, he has slowly but surely begun to prepare for the future by recruiting more talented athletes. After Coach Smith filled Michigan State’s 2025 recruiting class to near capacity, he turned his recruiting efforts to the 2026 class and aimed high, showing interest in multiple four-star athletes.
That has continued to be the case as another top prospect in the 2026 class will reportedly attend this year’s Spartan Dawg Con event in East Lansing. Jason Killop of On3 Sports has reported that four-star offensive tackle Khalief Canty will visit East Lansing. According to 247Sports, Canty, a native of Detroit, Mich., is ranked as the 13th-best interior offensive lineman and the third-best player from Michigan in the 2026 recruiting class. He is also ranked as the 217th-best overall prospect in the 2026 recruiting class.
According to 247Sports, Canty has received scholarship offers from 15 schools nationwide, including many notable programs. In addition to Michigan State, Canty has received offers from Alabama, Auburn, Colorado, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisville, Michigan, NC State, Purdue, Tennessee, and West Virginia.
Coach Smith has done an admirable job replenishing Michigan State’s roster since arriving in East Lansing. He has put together one of the best transfer portal classes in the country, ranking 12th in the nation. Coach Smith has also put together a respectable 2025 recruiting class. He has now started to work towards what has the potential to be his best class of players yet by recruiting some of the most talented players available in the 2026 recruiting class. While this upcoming season may be challenging for Michigan State and Coach Smith, if he can secure the talent he has recruited in the 2026 recruiting class, Michigan State’s football program will have a bright future.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.