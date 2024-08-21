2027 4-Star ATH Set to Visit Michigan State This Fall
Since arriving in East Lansing, Michigan State coach Jonathan Smith has continued to prioritize in-state talent.
Coach Smith has zeroed in on numerous in-state players in future recruiting classes and plans to center the rebuilding of Michigan State’s football program on talent from Michigan and other states in the Midwest. As Smith and Michigan State remain active on the recruiting trail, they have pursued plenty of players from Michigan.
Smith has started to focus on the 2026 and 2027 recruiting classes, as Michigan State’s 2025 recruiting class is nearly filled. Smith has invited multiple players from future recruiting classes to the Spartans’ season-opening game against Florida Atlantic later this month. He recently invited another talented in-state player, four-star athlete Anthony Cartwright, to the game.
The Franklin, Michigan native will reportedly visit East Lansing next Friday for the first game of Coach Smith’s tenure at Michigan State. Kenny Jordan of SpartanMag reported Cartwright’s plans to visit Michigan State on X, formerly known as Twitter.
According to 247Sports, Cartwright is the 52nd-best overall prospect in the 2027 recruiting class. He is the 10th-best athlete in the 2027 recruiting class and the third-best from Michigan in the 2027 class. Should he commit to Michigan State, Cartwright would undoubtedly rank as one of the best players to sign with the Spartans.
According to 247Sports, Cartwright has received scholarship offers from many notable schools nationwide. He has offers from over 15 schools, including Michigan State. The talented wide receiver also has offers from Alabama, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Ohio State, Ole Miss, Purdue, Rutgers and Tennessee.
Smith has taken the lessons he learned while turning around Oregon State’s football program and put them to good use during his first offseason at Michigan State. Smith has shown that he understands the importance of recruiting in the rebuilding process and has already proven he can recruit at a high level on the recruiting trail and the transfer portal. For Michigan State to return to the national stage, it will take Smith’s ability to recruit and develop respectable talent for Michigan State, as the teams with the most and the best talent usually win in college football.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.