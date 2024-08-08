2027 In-State Quarterback Set to Visit Michigan State
While nearly completing Michigan State’s 2025 recruiting class, Coach Jonathan Smith has begun taking the first steps of securing a respectable 2027 recruiting class for Michigan State. Coach Smith has extended multiple offers to players in the 2027 recruiting class to attend Michigan State’s season-opening home game against Florida Atlantic.
Smith has increased Michigan State’s presence on the recruiting trail in Michigan and around the Midwest to build a more loyal foundation of football players moving forward. The Spartans have invited an in-state quarterback prospect to their season opener against Florida Atlantic.
Quarterback Sam Rouleau is one of the most recent in-state players to be invited to East Lansing by Smith. The Grosse Pointe, Michigan native currently attends Grosse Pointe South High. He announced his invite to Michigan State’s first game on X, formerly known as Twitter.
The 6-foot-3, 180-pound quarterback is a prospect in the 2027 class. Like many high school underclassmen, Rouleau does not currently have a ranking or a profile on 247Sports but will likely begin garnering more attention from schools nationwide as he continues to develop and gets closer to graduating high school.
Rouleau is one of the many young but overlooked prospects Smith has expressed interest in for the 2027 recruiting class. However, Smith understands the importance of being one of the first major schools in the country to show interest in prospects who are currently unranked, as doing so often plays into a prospect’s decision later down the road. This is especially important as unranked players usually climb the recruiting ranks as they age, and most will remember the first schools that expressed interest in them.
Smith has progressively begun implementing many things he learned while turning around Oregon State’s football program. During his first offseason in East Lansing, he secured one of the best transfer portal classes in the country. He has begun rebuilding Michigan State’s football program from the ground up.
For him to do so as quickly as he would like, Smith must continue doing what he has been doing and working toward assembling solid future Michigan State recruiting classes.
