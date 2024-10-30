3 MSU Football Recruiting Flip Candidates
No recruiting cycle is perfect. Every program is bound to lose a commit late in the process, perhaps earlier than later. It is a highly competitive business, especially in the age of NIL. Michigan State just lost a gem in tight end Emmett Bork, who flipped to Wisconsin.
Michigan State has offered several key targets who are already committed to other schools. Head coach Jonathan Smith has made it clear that he and his staff will be aggressive on the trail and go after anyone they see fit to wear green and white. Committed or not.
As one renowned high school coach and producer of Division I talent told me, everyone is fair game until the ink is dry on signing day.
The Spartans are playing it aggressive on the trail -- but who are the most likely flip candidates?
Elijah Dotson, Belleville (MI), Committed to Pittsburgh
Dotson is an elite four-star athlete and track star (a junior Olympian) who is committed to Pitt. He is the No. 118 overall player in the class per 247Sports and the Spartans have been heavily invested in him despite his commitment.
He visited for the Iowa game. He seems to like the Spartans and has good relationships with some commits and players.
247Sports' Allen Trieu wrote, "Versatile and can play deep in the secondary or come into the box as well as match-up one on one with slots and tight ends. Most likely projection is safety, but it is not out of the question a school could try him as a big corner. Track background speaks to his athleticism and has enough straight line speed to recover and run down plays."
Bariate Kara, Loganville (GA), Committed to Duke
Kara is a 6-5, 260-pound four-star defensive lineman. He is the No. 32 defensive lineman in the class and his basketball background lends even more intrigue to his explosive gifts. The Spartans offered him late and he would be a more-than-welcome addition to their 2025 haul.
He committed in July and the Spartans are on the rise with the added bonus of a talented staff and proven football tradition.
Grant Beerman, Lakota West (OH), Committed to Purdue
The Spartans for better or worse, are hot right now with a new regime and a bright future. The Boilermakers are not. They have struggled all season. I know for a fact that it came down to Michigan State and Purdue -- and it was a tight race for Beerman. Purdue won by a hair.
With Purdue's struggles and Joe Rossi's immaculate defensive leadership, it might just be enough for Michigan State to nab the four-star linebacker.
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
