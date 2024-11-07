3 MSU RB Targets to Watch For 2026
Michigan State's offense under Jonathan Smith and Brian Lindgren asks a lot of its running backs. It needs physical running backs that can handle a multitude of blocking schemes while remaining capable pass catchers.
Running backs coach Keith Bhonapha likes versatile athletes, referred to me by recruits as Deebo Samuel types -- do-it-all players. At the end of the day, for Bhonapha and the Spartans, it all comes down to scoring touchdowns.
"I think I'm less on 'He has to be this big,'" Bhonapha told reporters in August. "I've been fortunate enough to coach some really good players over the course of my career and some of the best ones have not fit the criteria that everybody wants. I do think this -- talked about the fundamentals already. When it comes to playing with great posture, your ability to transition. I think the next of that is going to be that ability to be a consistent runner. I think that comes in different shapes and sizes. A guy that is always falling forward. We're asking about catching the ball out the backfield. A guy that you can see on film catching the ball out the backfield."
The Spartans are targeting the running back position heavily in the 2026 class. Who are the names to keep an eye on?
Shahn Alston, Harvey (OH)
Alston is a four-star caliber player who is the No. 109 prospect in the entire class, per 247Sports. He was recently offered by the Spartans and they will likely recruit him heavily going forward. I spoke to him and he had plenty of good things to say about Bhonapha and the program.
"I feel like [Bhonapha]'s really genuine," Alston said. "He always keeps it real. He's not the type to be stern and old-minded, he's flexible, he's loose, he's got some jokes. So I feel real genuine love from him. I feel like what he's telling me, it's real, not just the other stuff that some coaches say to every other recruit."
The 5-foot-9, 205-pound running back has the tools to be a Day 1 impact player.
Kory Amachree, Haslett (MI)
Amachree is practically a hometown kid. He is the No. 8 player in the state for the class (in a deep Michigan 2026 class no less) and the No. 33 running back.
He is a blend of everything at 6-foot, 195 pounds -- he can receive, go around you, or through you. His father played at Michigan State under George Perles.
Izaiah Wright, Oscar A. Carlson (MI)
Another talented in-state back, Wright is a riser who I think will get even more looks as time goes on. At 5-10, 207 pounds, Wright has a good frame that Bhonapha can really work with.
Wright had a good gameday visit earlier this season, and expect Michigan State to keep up the pressure.
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.