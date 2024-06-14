3-Star Miami (OH) DB Commit Receives Michigan State Offer, Considering Visit
In college football recruiting, nothing is ever really official.
Michigan State is taking its chances with a class of 2025 defensive back recruit who has already committed to another program.
On Wednesday, three-star safety Jerome Smith, a Miami (OH) commit, announced on X, formerly known as Twitter that he has been offered by the Spartans. Smith committed to Miami earlier this month.
According to 247Sports' Allen Trieu, Smith is considering an visit to East Lansing.
Smith, a 6-foot-2, 180-pound recruit from Lawrence North High School in Indianapolis, Indiana, has also received offers from Akron, Ball State, Marshall, Bowling Green and Northern Illinois.
According to 247Sports, Smith's primary recruiter from Michigan State is Spartans secondary coach Blue Adams. Adams joined Michigan State coach Jonathan Smith's staff this offseason after spending five seasons under Smith as the secondary coach at Oregon State.
Adams has many years of collegiate coaching experience and even had a four-year coaching stint in the NFL. He and was also a four-year letterwinner at Cincinnati.
Smith is the No. 17 class of 2025 recruit in the state of Indiana, per 247Sports, and is the No. 92 safety in his class.
According to MaxPreps, Smith posted 39 tackles, 2.0 of which were for losses, in 10 games last season.
While Smith is already committed to the RedHawks, Michigan State is his first Power Four offer, which could certainly make a difference in his ultimate decision.
If Smith is to visit the Spartans, that would surely play a major factor in Michigan State's attempt to land the young defensive back.