4-Star DL Set to Visit Michigan State
Michigan State and Coach Jonathan Smith are not letting a successful June deter them from continuing to hit the recruiting trail hard.
Coach Smith and his coaching staff are working around the clock to find talent in multiple recruiting classes as they keep an eye on the future. While Smith is entering his first season at the helm, he knows how crucial future recruiting classes are to a college football program's rebuilding process.
Coaches hired to turn around a program are usually allowed the first few seasons to get their preferred recruits in before being judged too harshly as a coach who has been a part of the rebuilding of another football program at his previous stop, Oregon State. While Oregon State's issues significantly differed from Michigan State's, both programs' on-the-field problems were relatively similar upon Smith’s arrival.
Smith and his coaching staff have nearly filled the 2026 recruiting class and have started to focus on the recruiting classes beyond that. Jason Killop of On3 recently reported that four-star defensive lineman Jamarcus Whyce will visit Michigan State around the end of July, which is massive news for Michigan State.
Whyce, a Dayton, Ohio native, is considered one of the best players from Ohio in the 2026 recruiting class. According to 247Sports, Whyce is ranked as the 25th-best defensive lineman and the 199th-best overall prospect in the 2026 recruiting class. He is ranked as the seventh-best player from Ohio in the 2026 recruiting class.
Michigan State will have to work hard for Whyce’s commitment. According to 247Sports, he has offers from Indiana, Boston College, Louisville, Kentucky, Missouri, West Virginia, Notre Dame, Purdue, Vanderbilt, Tennessee, Wisconsin and West Virginia.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.