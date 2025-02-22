How MSU LB Target Luciano Fits Schematically
Steelton-Highspire linebacker Angel Luciano is a 2026 prospect with loads of potential; hence, the reason why Michigan State is pressing hard for his commitment.
They just arranged an official visit for June 13 and he considers the Spartans a top school in his recruitment.
Luciano, at 6-foot-3, 220 pounds, offers a lot to work with. He can play off-the-ball linebacker or he can fill the role of a standup rush end.
"A lot of young linebackers don’t develop really great eyes, and he has the vision from a running back perspective at the linebacker position, so you see him anticipate,” Steelton-Highspire coach Andrew Erby told the Detroit News' Allen Trieu. “I think another aspect of it is, he has improved his ability to understand our defense and scheme, but also improve at studying the offensive side — how the quarterback plays, how the offensive line plays, how wide receiver plays. It’s what separates him is he studies both sides of the ball, and that’s unique.”
For Luciano to play off-the-ball linebacker for defensive coordinator Joe Rossi, he will have to prove himself in coverage.
"Long, athletic, and smart," Rossi said. "That's what we look for and that's a sliding scale, OK. And what I mean by that -- if a guy's 6-foot and runs 4.4, that's cool. But if you're going to be a low 4.8, you better be 6-foot-3 and a half. So my point is -- it slides, but the ideal thing, if I'm just giving you three, it's length, it's athleticism, and it's intelligence. Not necessarily in that order."
For the Mike linebacker, the quarterback of Rossi's defense, "the guy has got to be physical and he's got to be able to stop the run, all those things, I got it. You know, if you're getting recruited as a Mike, you gotta have that skillset but you gotta be comfortable in coverage. Doesn't mean you're playing man-to-man on people all the time, but it just means you got to be able to go out there play in space and function. So I think that that's something that's going to be big for us in terms of that position."
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
