Are the Spartans Going to Land Another Elite Forward?
Michigan State secured its first 2025 commit. Four-star forward Jordan Scott was an elite prospect and a big target -- a combination of athleticism and IQ paired with three-level scoring ability and two-way play.
The Spartans are looking for their second commitment of the class, and it looks like that could be four-star power forward Cam Ward. Ward is the No. 50 prospect in the class and the No. 14 power forward, per 247Sports Composite Rankings.
The Upper Marlboro, Maryland native visited the Spartans recently and it was a successful visit. 247Sports' Crystal Ball, completed by two experts, a Spartans insider and a Maryland Terrapins insider, both predict that Ward will choose the Spartans.
Remember, the best Crystal Balls are like the best NFL mock drafts -- "experts" and "insiders" get their information from the source first-hand and make their "prediction" via the information. Ward would be another skilled stretch forward that can play two ways in the Izzo system.
247Sports' Adam Finkelstein evaluated the 6-foot-7 forward. This is the full scouting report:
"Ward is coming off a hugely productive EYBL season in which he averaged over 20 points per game on 56% shooting from the floor, after embracing more of an inside-out style. He has solid size for a college four-man at 6-foot-7 with shoes on and adds very good length with a 6-foot-11 wingspan," Finkelstein wrote. "His frame is solid, particularly in his lower body where he has long and strong legs. The upper body will need to continue to add muscle mass in the coming years. His first step isn't dynamic, but he puts pressure on the rim in short drive situations, gets off his feet pretty quickly as a finisher, and gets himself to the free-throw line in high volume because he goes right into contact. Ward can post mismatches and shows some floor vision and passing ability with his back to the basket, even throwing crosscourt skips. While he may want to expand his handle and shooting range in future years, right now Ward is hugely efficient inside the arc with 62% shooting on two-point field goals.
"Defensively too, he is more naturally suited to defend fours than threes, but he's plenty physical and a high-volume rebounder who can finish possessions next to a rim-protecting five. Ward is also a coach's son who competes with consistent energy, understands the game, and appears to be a good teammate. The bottom line is that when Ward embraces being a four-man, he's a hugely productive and efficient as both a scorer and rebounder."
Ward sounds like the kind of player that can contribute Day 1 for Izzo. Ward will announce his commitment on Oct. 30.
