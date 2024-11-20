Bad News on the Horizon For MSU Recruiting?
2025 running back Jace Clarizio was one of the most exciting commitments Michigan State was able to land. The East Lansing product is a hometown kid with four-star talent, a multi-tool, versatile running back that would fit perfectly in Jonathan Smith's offense.
Allen Trieu's evaluation said it all:
"One cut and go type of runner who shows enough burst and acceleration to get into open field. Shows vision and ability to find running lanes. Looks to have enough top end to run away from defenders on the high school level although there is currently not a reliable verified time on him. Can string plays to the outside and get the corner but can also run between the tackles. Has subtle wiggle and is a twitchy athlete. Above average size. Is not a true power back but shows balance and runs through contact at times although he is more adept at side-stepping and avoiding defenders than going through them. Solid receiver out of the backfield although that is something he can keep getting more reps at. All-around back with no real glaring deficiencies and should be a starter at the high-major level."
To go with it, Clarizio's head coach, Bill Feraco (former Spartan quarterback), believed the prospect was getting even better. He noted how Clarizio was mastering the ability to run effectively and decisively between the tackles, rather than bouncing it outside and letting his elite athleticism do all the work.
The Spartans are ecstatic to get Clarizio in green and white. However, he could be wearing crimson when it's all said and done. Alabama extended an offer to Clarizio recently, and now, he just took a visit to Tuscaloosa. That is a very unfortunate sign for the Spartans.
"The atmosphere and people were great," Clarizio told Trieu in a recap of the visit. "They told me I could be special in their offense with my speed."
Clarizio is the No. 44 running back in the 2025 class, per 247Sports.
The Crimson Tide are on a roll with flipping recruits lately. They just stole four-star safety Ivan Taylor from arch-nemesis, Michigan. Could the Spartans be next to suffer an unfortunate occurrence?
