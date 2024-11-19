MSU's Rival Michigan Suffers Massive Recruiting Loss
Is it great to be a Michigan Wolverine?
Not if you're a recruit, apparently. The Wolverines were able to land a commitment from elite 2025 four-star Ivan Taylor in July. No. 2 safety in the country, No. 41 prospect overall, per 247Sports.
Now, it's official. They lost Taylor to Alabama. 247Sports' Tom Loy was confident it would happen all along.
"I feel great about that pick," Loy said recently. "There was a moment where Michigan was really doing some nice work behind the scenes and trying to keep him in the fold. But then I got a text the next day saying it's kind of a done deal, and they're not feeling very confident in Ann Arbor."
It would marks the loss of a prospect that was arguably the best in Michigan's 2025 recruiting haul.
"A high-IQ safety prospect with elite NFL bloodlines and a top-flight testing profile," 247Sports' Andrew Ivins wrote of Taylor. "Measured roughly 6-foot, 170 pounds spring before junior campaign, clocking a 4.5-second effort in the 40-yard dash that day to go along with a 4.25-second short shuttle. Quick-footed with plenty of agility. Has spent most of prep career working in a two-deep system and has shown that he can get where he needs to be. Competitive at the catch point and does a nice job of turning his head to find the football. A sound open-field tackler at this stage that will launch at legs and get ball carries on the ground.
"However, needs to get a little bit better at getting off blocks and sifting through traffic. Will eventually need to add some mass and improve play strength, but should be viewed as a potential multi-year starter for a top 25 program. Likely to find a home at the third level of a defense, but sticky enough in man-coverage possibly warrant a look as an inside corner on Saturdays."
Taylor's father is Ike Taylor, two-time Super Bowl-winning cornerback with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Alabama was favored by 247Sports' Crystal Ball, with an 81.8 percent chance. It would marks another recruiting loss for Sherrone Moore since his time as head coach in Ann Arbor.
