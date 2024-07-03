Big Announcement From Elite Tom Izzo, MSU Basketball Target
Four-star forward Trent Sisley is a top target of Michigan State Spartans head coach Tom Izzo when it comes to the 2025 class. Sisley recently made news when he announced his top five teams -- Michigan State, Illinois, Indiana, Purdue, and Notre Dame, and now he has made another important announcement.
On Monday, Sisley took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to announce he was leaving Heritage Hills High School. He will be taking the prep school route for his senior year, attending Montverde Academy in Montverde, Florida.
"I would like to thank the Heritage Hills community as well as all of my coaches and teammates," Sisley wrote. "I will be forever grateful for my time spent as a Patriot. With that being said, I will be transferring to Montverde Academy for my senior year."
Sisley told Indianapolis Star that the move had nothing to do with recruiting.
"It wasn’t to get any more offers or exposure. I’m already zeroed in on those schools and have my visits lined up," Sisley said. "It’s a great opportunity for me at a high-level program with a high-level coach. ... It’s best for me and my development. I’ll practice every day and go against guys every day who are like me."
Sisley averaged 24.2 points, 11.7 rebounds, and 2.2 blocks last season for the Patriots. He is the No. 73 prospect in the class nationall, per 247Sports, and the No. 18 power forward.
Montverde is a noted basketball power, having finished 33-0 last season with a roster that had five seniors among the Top 25 prospects in the country. Montverde coach Kevin Boyle has coached played such as Kyrie Irving and Joel Embiid.
There is a cost to the decision, however.
"It's a big tradeoff," Sisley said. "Just with all the success we've had [at Heritage Hills] and the people here and family and going away from home, it's a big tradeoff. But that all happens eventually. ... I thought about that a little bit because I know I gave up that chance. It's a tradeoff to give up my senior year but I felt like it was one of those things I couldn't pass up."
The move to Florida will make the flight just a bit longer for Sisley when he visits East Lansing in October.
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
