Is Joel Embiid Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for 76ers vs. Celtics Game 7)

Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid missed the first three games of the first round of the playoffs recovering from an appendectomy, but he's played -- and thrived -- in Games 4 through 6.

The Sixers have won two of the games that Embiid has played in against the Boston Celtics, and they now have a massive Game 7 matchup on Saturday night. Embiid is listed as probable on the Sixers' injury report, and he's been probable for multiple games after returning in Game 4.

Embiid had a dominant 33-point, eight-assist showing in Game 5 in Boston, and he's averaging 26.0 points, 8.0 rebounds and 7.3 assists per game in this series.

The Sixers are still 7.5-point underdogs on the road in Game 7, but that line is down four points from Game 5, when Philly closed as an 11.5-point underdog. Embiid has been a matchup nightmare for Boston's frontcourt, and oddsmakers seem to be taking notice.

Here's a look at my favorite prop bet for the former league MVP, as he's been extremely effective on offense over the last two games.

Best Joel Embiid Prop Bet vs. Celtics

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Joel Embiid OVER 4.5 Assists (-133)

Embiid has only played in three games in this series, but his offensive impact cannot be understated.

The Sixers star has scored 26, 33 and 19 points while dishing out six, eight and eight assists. The total in this game (206.5) suggests that we’ll see a lower-scoring affair, but Embiid had eight dimes on Thursday in Game 6 when these squads combined for just 199 points.

So, I think taking him to finish with five or more dimes is a steal in Game 7.

Boston doesn’t have a singular player that can guard Embiid, which means the C’s may need to send double teams if they’re going to slow him down in Game 7. The former MVP has shown he’s a willing passer, averaging over seven dimes per game while posting 10.0 potential assists per game in the playoffs.

During the regular season, Embiid averaged just 3.9 assists per game, but the Sixers seem to have lifted any minutes restrictions for the star center. I’ll buy him as an offensive hub for Philly on Saturday night.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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