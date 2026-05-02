76ers vs. Celtics Prediction, Odds and Best Prop Bets for NBA Playoffs Game 7

Game 7.

There aren’t two better words in the world of sports, and the first round of the NBA Playoffs is treating us to a rivalry matchup on Saturday night between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Boston Celtics.

Boston has been favored in every game in this series, and that’s not changing in Game 7, as the C’s are 7.5-point favorites.

Jayson Tatum (calf) left Game 6 early, but Joe Mazzulla reiterated on Friday that the star forward will play, which is a major reason why oddsmakers believe in Boston to close out this series.

There have only been 13 comebacks from a 3-1 series deficit in NBA history, but Joel Embiid and the Sixers are one win away from being the 14th. Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and Paul George are showing why Daryl Morey bet on this trio as a potential championship-caliber team a couple offseasons ago.

The Sixers have not only held Boston’s offense in check in back-to-back games, but Embiid and Maxey have each turned in big scoring games to keep Philly’s season alive.

Saturday’s winner will take on the New York Knicks in the second round, but first, we need to cash some bets on the first Game 7 of the 2026 NBA Playoffs.

Here’s a look at the odds, my favorite prop and a game prediction for Game 7 on Saturday night.

76ers vs. Celtics Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

76ers +7.5 (-108)

Celtics -7.5 (-112)

Moneyline

76ers: +250

Celtics: -310

Total

206.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

76ers vs. Celtics How to Watch

Date: Saturday, May 2

Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

Venue: TD Garden

How to Watch (TV): NBC/Peacock

Series: Tied 3-3

76ers vs. Celtics Injury Reports

76ers Injury Report

Joel Embiid -- probable

Tyrese Maxey -- available

Celtics Injury Report

None to report

76ers vs. Celtics Best NBA Prop Bets

Celtics Best NBA Prop Bet

Jayson Tatum OVER 10.5 Rebounds (-118)

So far in this series, Tatum has been Boston’s best rebounder, averaging 10.7 boards per game. He’s picked up at least 11 rebounds in four of the six games, including a 16-rebound showing in the last home game for Boston (Game 5).

Now, Tatum did have a calf issue in Game 6, but he still played 28:48 before exiting and pulled down 11 boards. So, I don’t mind taking a shot on him in a win-or-go home matchup on Saturday night.

The All-NBA forward is now averaging 15.2 rebound chances per game in the playoffs, and he’s put up 10.5, 9.7, 11.5 and 10.7 rebounds per game over his last four playoff runs. Boston has needed the star forward on the glass with Neemias Queta struggling with fouls in this series, and Boston simply doesn’t have many elite frontcourt options to throw at Embiid.

Since Tatum should play major minutes in Game 7, I think he’s a solid value with this prop still hanging at 10.5.

76ers vs. Celtics Prediction and Pick

Historically, Game 7s in the NBA are lower-scoring, and there are a couple of key Philly trends to note ahead of Saturday night’s game.

The Sixers have hit the UNDER in 15 of their 23 games as underdogs of six or more points, and the UNDER has hit 63 percent of the time when Philly is an underdog of any number in the 2025-26 season.

A team has failed to reach the 100-point mark in five of the six games in this series, and the lone game where both teams did so was a 108-100 road win for Boston. So, we’ve seen some lower-scoring games in general in this matchup, even if most have gone OVER 206.5 points.

Boston ranked 30th in the NBA in pace in the regular season, and the Sixers and Celtics have played at the second-slowest pace in the playoffs.

Philly’s pace of play naturally slows down when Embiid is on the floor, as it is much more content in the half court and will run plenty of isolations for the former league MVP against Boston’s bigs.

There is the threat of Boston exploding from beyond the arc in this game, but the C’s have shot under 30 percent from deep in back-to-back games and have fallen to sixth among playoff teams in effective field goal percentage (Philly is 10th).

These teams combined for just 199 points in Game 6, and I wouldn’t be shocked if we see a similar total in Game 7.

Pick: UNDER 206.5 (-110 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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