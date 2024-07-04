Big News Regarding Jonathan Smith, MSU Football Elite 4-Star Target
The Michigan State Spartans had a hot month of June when it came to the recruiting trail. Jonathan Smith and co. secured nine recruits during the month and dominated official visit season. The staff was successful in courting the 2026 class and beyond after the June 15th date opened up their communication with the incoming junior high school class.
The Spartans are looking to make more gains with the 2026 class in July. SpartanDawg Con is an event for Spartan alumni and recruits at the end of the month. Per On3, a big name in the 2026 class will be there. Four-star athlete David Davis will now be in attendance. The No. 20 athlete in the 2026, per On3, class is the No. 6 recruit in the state of Pennsylvania and the No. 243 recruit nationally.
On3's Jason Killop interviewed the Imani Christian Academy's 6-foot, 190-pound prospect.
"I talk to [Defensive grad assistant Chris Gordon] a lot," Davis told Killop. "We usually just do a weekly check up to see how everything is going. We normally talk about what we have going on for the day schedule wise. We ask each other questions and get to know each other, just building a bond. He is a cool guy, I like him."
Davis said he had never been to Michigan State before, and is looking forward to seeing what it's "all about." Davis was offered by Gordon back in January.
Per On3, Penn State, West Virginia, and Pittsburgh are the predicted favorites to land Davis. Davis has 10 offers, per 247Sports.
Along with Davis, the Spartans will be hosting key underclassmen recruits. Four-star safety Xavier Lherisse is one of the most highly touted players they will be targeting in the 2026 class. The Florida native is a consensus Top 250 player across 247Sports, Rivals, and ESPN.
The Spartans have been great hosts under Smith's leadership. Their ability to host secured them key targets in the 2025 class, such as three-star cornerback Aydan West. Even the recruits they didn't get a commitment from had great things to say about their visits, and the Spartans often saw themselves as finalists. Smith's staff is full of masterful recruiters and an event like SpartanDawg Con could be huge to establish footing with the 2026 class' top talent.
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
