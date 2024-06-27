BREAKING: 3-Star DL Derrick Simmons Commits to Michigan State
The Michigan State Spartans secured a commitment from 2025 defensive tackle Derrick Simmons on Thursday night, giving head coach Jonathan Smith his 15th commit of the class. Simmons is the second defensive lineman of the class for the Spartans.
Simmons is the No. 65 defensive lineman in the class, and the No. 9 player in the state of Michigan. Simmons visited the Spartans on June 14, a key moment in his recruitment. I spoke to Simmons after he took the visit. His recruitment came late because of the staff change, but he told me he understood. Simmons told me he really liked Spartans defensive line coach Legi Suiaunoa.
"He was very kind to me, very welcoming," Simmons said. I definitely got to know him way better than I did before, and I think that staff had been successful, and I believe he's a big part of that. So, I like the potential."
Everything about Simmons' visit seemed to go right. He enjoyed his time with the players hosting him, offensive line freshman brothers Mercer and Charlton Luniewski. His hosts had given him honest advice about the program and process that made a positive impact on Simmons.
"They didn't like, hyperbolize the strength of the program," Simmons said. "They were very honest with me. Talked to me about some downsides they may have seen. ... Most of them didn't, because they were like, very appreciative of all of it, but they were honest about other programs that were interested in me."
Simmons went on a recruiting tour after Michigan State, visiting Purdue and then Illinois to end the official visit season before the summer dead period.
It speaks to Smith's staff and the official visits they have been able to put on that the Spartans survived Simmons' visits to two other schools before his decision, coupled with his late recruitment as well.
The Spartans were able to use successful official visits to cover ground on other recruits they targeted late, like three-star cornerback Aydan West and three-star offensive tackle Justin Bell.
The Spartans now have 10 recruits from the month of June alone.
