BREAKING: 3-Star OT Justin Bell Commits to Michigan State
The Michigan State Spartans continue their recruiting hot streak in the month of June with the commitment of 2025 offensive tackle Justin Bell. Bell announced his commitment on Wednesday, giving head coach Jonathan Smith his 13th commit of the class.
Bell, 6-foot-8, 288-pounds, is the No. 82 offensive tackle in the class and the No. 21 player in Michigan, per 247Sports. Bell plays for Dakota High School, where fellow 2025 Spartan commit Di'Mari Malone also attends.
Bell's recruitment by Michigan State was late, like that of Tuesday's commit Aydan West. Bell was offered June 17th and just days later visited East Lansing on a June 21 official visit. The offer was so late that Bell was unsure as to whether it was committable or not, he told me. Everything changed on his official visit.
Bell said he felt like a true priority to the Spartans staff, and he feels Michalczik can develop him for the next level. Bell said it was at a head coach meeting just before he left on Sunday that he committed to Smith.
"He was just asking me, 'How do you feel about this place?' and I basically just told him how it feels like a place I can call home," Bell said. "Being around all the guys made it way easier for me to commit. And I was like I want to commit here."
For Bell, like many other players, a weight has been lifted and he can now focus on his final year of high school football. He said he wants to win a state championship with the Cougars. But he said just going farther than they did last year is a goal, too.
"We need some younger guys to step up, because there are a couple positions we need to get filled," Bell said. "Like, there was one offensive lineman spot, right guard, that needs to get filled. And we have one, and I've been working with him pretty heavily, just making sure he's going to be ready for when time comes for the first game."
For Bell, he is most looking forward to the competition this fall, and playing football.
Bell is the second offensive lineman of the 2025 class. Three-star Drew Nichols committed earlier in June. Bell is more proof that Smith is dominating the state of Michigan, and continuously making Michigan State the top in-state recruiting power.
Bell is the seventh June commit for the Spartans, which we reported was to be a big month for the Green and White.
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
