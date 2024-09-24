BREAKING: 5-Star Tom Izzo, MSU Basketball Target Has Big Announcement
The Michigan State Spartans appear to be closing in on their first commitment of the 2025 class. Whoever it may be is anyone's guess, but the chances that it is five-star combo guard Darius Adams of La Lumiere are one-in-three.
Adams recently announced his Top 3 teams -- the Spartans, Connecticut Huskies and Tennessee Volunteers. Adams is the No. 19-ranked prospect in the class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings. The 6-foot-5 shooting guard is Top 5 for his position in the class, too.
Adams' teammate, Jalen Haralson, is a five-star 2025 forward who is also a high-priority target of head coach Tom Izzo. Yesterday, Haralson announced the Spartans were in his Top 3 as well. Haralson announces his decision tomorrow (Sept. 25).
I spoke with Adams' coach, Pat Holmes, about what made him special as a player and how he first came across the New Jersey native at a summer tournament.
"We got to see him at a camp that summer, and really enjoyed his game and competitive spirit," Holmes said. "I think if you ask people, the first thing that comes to mind is his ability to shoot it. That's something that he does at a very high level. So I kind of get to know Darius and his family over time, you know, they felt very comfortable with him leaving and coming out to Indiana to finish out his high school career."
Izzo has been recruiting the state of Indiana heavily for the 2025 cycle. It is a deep class for the Hoosier state.
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.