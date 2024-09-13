EXCLUSIVE: Coach of Elite Prep School, MSU Basketball Targets Gives Valuable Insight into Big-Time Forward
In the great basketball state of Indiana is one of the most prestigious basketball prep schools. It is La Lumiere, and it is coached by South Bend native Pat Holmes, a decorated leader who has helped the program maintain its national prestige and Top-10 standing ever since he took the helm in 2017.
La Lumiere has won national titles, but perhaps no roster has been more interesting than the one that Holmes gets to lay claim to. Two of the best players in the country, five-star forward Jalen Haralson and five-star combo guard Darius Adams, take the court for La Lumiere.
They are both elite talents and Top 25 prospects. They are also both top priorities for Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo. I spoke with Holmes, who detailed to me how a top player like Haralson appeared on his radar.
"[Jalen] was a high-profile kid in the state coming up through the middle ranks and obviously through his first couple years at Fishers High School," Holmes told me. "So I mean he's a talented kid, works his butt off, about as humble as they come. Very coachable. Just a guy who wants to get better, a guy who wants to learn, a guy who wants to work hard every single day and a guy who wants to make his teammates and his team better."
Holmes' first impression of Haralson?
"That he's very talented and he knows how to play," Holmes said. "He makes people better -- he doesn't need to dominate the ball to impact winning. He moves the ball and he makes the right play, he's just a coach's dream. But as a teammate, you know, guys love playing with him because they know he's gonna try to make the right play and make everyone around him better. Which is a testament to him and what he is about."
"At the rim, mid-range, and beyond the arc," Holmes said. "His ability to get to the free-throw line because he's 6-7, 215 pounds, strong, draws contact and finishes above the rim. He's got great court vision, so he can see the floor and make any pass he needs to. ... He's just a really well-rounded player. Defensively, he can switch all over the floor, and he just has very good basketball instincts.
"He's one of those well-rounded players that do anything you need a basketball player to do to help the team be effective."
Small wonder as to why Izzo is prioritizing the forward. Per the 247Sports Composite rankings, Haralson is the No. 13-ranked in the 2025 class.
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation.
