BREAKING: Big Announcement From 5-Star MSU Basketball Target
Five-star Jalen Haralson of La Lumiere is one of the top prospects in the 2025 class. Michigan State's Tom Izzo has been recruiting Haralson heavily, looking for that first commitment from the cycle. The Spartans could be getting it from Haralson.
Haralson announced on Monday that he is making his decision on Wednesday, September 25th. His Top 3 schools? Michigan State, Indiana, and Notre Dame. The Spartans lost a recruit to Indiana on Monday, four-star Indiana native Trent Sisley, a 2025 forward.
Haralson visited Michigan State earlier this month and was in attendance for the Spartans' second home football game against Prairie View A&M. After the visit, Haralson announced that he was canceling official visits to multiple schools and speeding up his official visit to Purdue.
Obviously, the timetable was sped up as well. Now, it's Wednesday.
Haralson would be a huge commit for Izzo and the Spartans, who are currently building an very good foundation with the 2023 and 2024 classes, the former being one of Izzo's best. Haralson is the No. 14-ranked player in the country, per 247Sports. He would be one of Izzo's highest-rated recruits.
Haralson can do it all, score, pass, defend and rebound. But his coach, Pat Holmes, told me he has the intangibles that separate him from most blue-chip talents.
"That he's very talented and he knows how to play," Holmes said. "He makes people better -- he doesn't need to dominate the ball to impact winning. He moves the ball and he makes the right play, he's just a coach's dream. But as a teammate, you know, guys love playing with him because they know he's gonna try to make the right play and make everyone around him better. Which is a testament to him and what he is about."
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.