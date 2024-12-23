Breaking Down MSU Football's 2024 in Recruiting
Many things stood out in Michigan State and head coach Jonathan Smith's 2024 calendar year on the recruiting trail.
The Spartans made it their No. 1 priority to not only rebuild their reputation in their home state but re-establish a foothold in the Midwest. That pipeline was severely damaged during the Mel Tucker era when the former coach made it his mission to compete with the SEC in recruiting.
2024 had plenty of ups and downs on the recruiting trail. What stood out?
No Place Like Home
The Spartans made significant gains in Michigan. Smith and Co. made a big effort in spreading the good word about their program early on, taking a tour of the state and making connections with the best programs and coaches.
That commitment to Michigan paid off, as they landed four-star defensive lineman Derrick Simmons from Frankenmuth, fringe four-star running back Jace Clarizio, and a host of high-ceilinged talent.
Maintaining Ties
Smith and his staff moved east from the West Coast, but they did their best to remain in touch with their roots. It allowed them to land a top-flight quarterback prospect in Leo Hannan, from California, as well as offensive lineman Drew Nichols.
The Spartans made sure to get ahead in the 2026 and 2027 classes, landing their first commitment from the latter in defensive back Khalil Terry, another California prospect. The Pacific Northwest will be a key region to watch. The Spartans are targeting several high-profile edge rushers from the area.
Sending a Message
Flipping Clarizio back from Alabama was possibly the biggest storyline from early signing period. When you lose a prospect that late in the cycle, to a top-tier program like the Crimson Tide, you are typically out of luck.
Smith kept up the pressure and pulled off a miracle, landing a running back that the green and white views a potential pillar for their program. It sent a message, too; this Spartans staff will not give up without a fight, and they recruit to the very end. Going against historically dominant programs with massive NIL collectives? No problem.
Bright Future
Overall, the future is far brighter than it was a calendar year ago. Freshman in Brady Pretzlaff and Rakeem Johnson, from the 2024 class who stood out during the 2024 season, showed a lot to like.
Pretzlaff, a linebacker from Northern Michigan, came in a showed flashes of a sideline-to-sideline tackler and future green dot Mike. Johnson had to start at times because of the ravaged offensive line, and he was nothing less than dominant for a true freshman. Johnson started against Ohio State and handled business. Again, as a freshman. Good looks.
Remember:
This was Year 1 of Smith and Co. getting established in all aspects of running a program. Considering what they had to work with, after the worst season in Spartans football history -- they did an admirable job.
It is only up from here.
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
