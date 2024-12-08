MSU's Smith Reveals the Process of Flipping Star RB Clarizio
The biggest story and win from Michigan State's signing day was the flip of elite running back prospect Jace Clarizio.
Clarizio, who has been listed as a four-star by some, flipped in the final weeks from the Spartans to SEC blue-blood Alabama. Typically, that is the final straw. You don't see schools recover a flipped commit that late -- let alone one that flipped to the Crimson Tide and a massive NIL warchest.
This week, Smith told reporters the secret behind landing the blue-chip ball carrier and hometown star. It was simple -- the old-fashioned method of pitching and relationships.
"You just keep competing," he said. "All of us felt really, really confident that our place was a great fit for him. And not just because he is a couple of miles away from the campus. The relationships we built, learning him, his personality type, his attributes, his family. We got a chance to do that over a long period of time, so you just keep competing and then all the way until the end. Really re-echoing some messages of where we are heading with this program, how he fits, how he's got an opportunity to be a legacy at this place. And at the end of the day, I think he made a great choice."
The Clarizio signing signals the Spartans' recruiting prowess under Smith and Co. The Green and White can compete with the top programs, the historical programs, and the most consistent programs.
Clarizio is the No. 30 running back in the class, per 247Sports. He is an 89 grade, which makes him a fringe four-star player. 247Sports recruiting analyst Allen Trieu's scouting report paints the picture of a running back with a high ceiling and an even higher floor.
"One cut and go type of runner who shows enough burst and acceleration to get into open field," Trieu wrote. "Shows vision and ability to find running lanes. Looks to have enough top end to run away from defenders on the high school level although there is currently not a reliable verified time on him. Can string plays to the outside and get the corner but can also run between the tackles. Has subtle wiggle and is a twitchy athlete.
"Above average size. Is not a true power back but shows balance and runs through contact at times although he is more adept at side-stepping and avoiding defenders than going through them. Solid receiver out of the backfield although that is something he can keep getting more reps at. All-around back with no real glaring deficiencies and should be a starter at the high-major level."
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.