BREAKING: Elite Forward Signs with MSU Basketball
The Michigan State Spartans and head coach Tom Izzo have targeted the forward position heavily in the 2025 class. Their first commit was a highly touted four-star in Jordan Scott, and their second commit was Maryland native blue-chip Cam Ward.
Ward just signed with the Spartans on the Nov. 13 signing period date. He is the No. 54 player in the class and the No. 11 power forward, per 247Sports. He committed on Oct. 22, and he will bring a strong two-way presence as a potential stretch four.
"He has sturdy size for a college four-man at 6-foot-7 with shoes on and adds very good length with a 6-foot-11 wingspan," 247Sports' Adam Finkelstein wrote. "His frame is solid, particularly in his lower body where he has long and strong legs. The upper body will need to continue to add muscle mass in the coming years. While Ward's game does not yet extend beyond 15 feet with any type of consistency (he was just 4-for-32 from three in EYBL play), he has a versatile attack from the mid-range and in. His first step isn't dynamic, but he puts pressure on the rim in short drive situations (especially when he's able to catch and rip), gets off his feet pretty quickly as a finisher, and gets himself to the free-throw line in high volume because he goes right into contact. Ward can post mismatches and shows some floor vision and passing ability with his back to the basket, even throwing crosscourt skips. While he may want to expand his handle and shooting range in future years, right now Ward is hugely efficient inside the arc with 62% shooting on two-point field goals.
"Defensively too, he is more naturally suited to defend fours than threes, but he's plenty physical and a high-volume rebounder who can finish possessions next to a rim-protecting five. Ward is also a coach's son who competes with consistent energy, understands the game, and appears to be a good teammate. The bottom line is that when Ward embraces being a four-man, he's a hugely productive and efficient as both a scorer and rebounder."
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
