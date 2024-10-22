BREAKING: MSU Basketball Lands Second 2025 Commit
The Michigan State Spartans were able to secure their first commit of the 2025 class in forward Jordan Scott on Oct. 10. It ended a drought of top prospects in which the Spartans had finished close, but to no avail.
The Spartans have landed their second commitment from the 2025 class with four-star forward Cam Ward of Upper Marlboro, Maryland. The Largo product is the No. 54-ranked prospect in the class, per 247Sports, and the No. 11 power forward.
There was a lot of confidence that Ward would choose the Spartans, with every Crystal Ball and prediction machine projecting him to the green and white. Ward chose the Spartans over Virginia, Maryland, and Kansas State.
Ward gives the Spartans, length, athleticism, and two-way basketball that fits Coach Tom Izzo's traditional forward.
247Sports Adam Finkelstein evaluated the prospect this summer.
"He has sturdy size for a college four-man at 6-foot-7 with shoes on and adds very good length with a 6-foot-11 wingspan," Finkelstein wrote. "His frame is solid, particularly in his lower body where he has long and strong legs. The upper body will need to continue to add muscle mass in the coming years. ... His first step isn't dynamic, but he puts pressure on the rim in short drive situations (especially when he's able to catch and rip), gets off his feet pretty quickly as a finisher, and gets himself to the free-throw line in high volume because he goes right into contact. Ward can post mismatches and shows some floor vision and passing ability with his back to the basket, even throwing crosscourt skips. While he may want to expand his handle and shooting range in future years, right now Ward is hugely efficient inside the arc.
"Defensively too, he is more naturally suited to defend fours than threes, but he's plenty physical and a high-volume rebounder who can finish possessions next to a rim-protecting five. Ward is also a coach's son who competes with consistent energy, understands the game, and appears to be a good teammate. The bottom line is that when Ward embraces being a four-man, he's a hugely productive and efficient as both a scorer and rebounder."
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
